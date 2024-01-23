We ain’t worried about it…

And you shouldn’t be either, because coming to Dubai this weekend. OneRepublic will be performing at Bla Bla for a night of throwbacks and brand-new hits. The best news is that tickets are still available.

The soft rock band will be performing at Bla Bla on Thursday, January 25 and we couldn’t be more excited. They were last in the UAE for the Amplified Music Festival in Abu Dhabi. The concert took place at Yas Links in November of 2022. OneRepublic also performed at The Dubai Jazz Festival in 2020.

The tour comes as part of their ‘Artificial Paradise’ world tour. But we’re sure they will also play some older hits too. Since 2002, the international band have been producing a string of iconic hits such as Wanted, Rescue Me, Apologise and Stop and Stare.

Tickets are still on sale and are priced at Dhs345 per person.

Looking ahead

If you’re up for festivals, one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to February 18. Tickets are priced from Dhs550 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,500 for VIP four-day access.

Also rescheduled for March, known for melodic electro R&B bangers such as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai. The award-winning American singer-songwriter was initially to perform in the emirate for the first time last year on October 27, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena, but the gig was rescheduled for March 8.

So get your calendars ready…

One Republic, The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Thu Jan 25, ticket prices Dhs345 general admission, Dhs595 . livenation.me

Images: Getty