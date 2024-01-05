The closure will be implemented from Monday, January 8…

Motorists in the capital, take note. The bridge connecting Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island and Al Zahiyah (Tourist Club Area) will be closing for nearly a month, starting Monday, January 8 to Saturday, February 3.

The bridge extending from Zayed the First Street in Al Zahiyah on the mainland, to Al Maryah Island will be sealed off to traffic, as announced by the Integrated Transport Centre.

The same bridge was also closed for two weeks, at the start of 2023. While a reason has not been given for the closure at this time, it could possibly be to carry out maintenance or construction work, or to revamp traffic systems in the area.

Closure of Bridge in Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi

From Monday, 8 January 2024 to Saturday, 3 February 2024 pic.twitter.com/at678l4JuT — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) January 5, 2024

The ITC has urged drivers in Abu Dhabi, particularly those that use the bridge for their daily commutes, to take note of the closure, drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations. Regular users of the route will have to use alternate roads for their commute until the road opens to the public again.

A number of parallel roads are present on either side of the closed route, which you can take to get to the island instead. Alternatively, you can use Hamdan Bin Mohammed street, Al Reem Street or Um Yifeenah Street.

Stay safe on the roads out there!

@itcabudhabi

Images: Getty