A definitive Sheikh Mohammed dining guide…

If you’re looking to dine at some of the royals’ favourite restaurants, then this is the ultimate guide for you. H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai is often seen supporting the hospitality industry in his city. These restaurants have all been visited by Sheikh Mohammed.

Alaya

Back in September 2022, Sheikh Mohammed visited one of Chef Izu Ani’s much loved restaurants. Alaya posted a video of the Dubai Ruler shaking hands with the popular chef. Alaya’s cuisine is a culinary exploration from the coast of the Orient through to the Mediterranean, combining east and west in an authentic and modern way.

Alaya, Gate Village 4, DIFC, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 570 6289 alaya-dubai.com @alayadubai

Atlantis The Royal

Sheikh Mohammed was spotted at Atlantis The Royal after having spent a week at the ultra-chic venue. His Highness was videoed walking through the hotel and experiencing the all-day diner, Gastronomy.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, atlantis.com

Armani Hotel Dubai

Spotted enjoying an iftar during Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed was seen at none other than the opulent and stunning Armani Hotel enjoying the holy month of Ramadan. While the photo was blurry, Sheikh Mohammed is always easily recognisable.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3888 @armanihoteldxb

The Arts Club

The exclusive members club in DIFC welcomed Sheikh Mohammed when it first opened. The Arts Club has a long history of hosting the world’s most affluent and influential people at its London venue, so it comes as no surprise that the Dubai version appears to be akin. Sheikh Mohammed was said to have dined at the Nikkei restaurant Rōhen. We can only presume Sheikh Mohammed is a VIP member.

Rōhen, The Arts Club Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 8am to 2am, members only. (0)4 422 7679. theartsclub.ae

CE LA VI

Having opened back in January of 2020, CE LA VI has quickly become a hotspot for the perfect Instagrammable location with incredible food created by chef Howard Ko and an even better nightlife scene. The rooftop restaurant shared a snap of Sheikh Mohammed in attendance, coupled with the caption ‘a great honour to welcome him.’

CE LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am restaurant, 12pm to 2am sky bar. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Caia Bamboo

An extension of Box Park’s Caia Cafe, Caia Bamboo is a beautifully boho pop-up designed to feel like a secret garden. Despite having been open just days, Caia Bamboo welcomed a VIP guest, sharing a video to Instagram of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at the destination. To reach it, follow this pin.

Caia Bamboo, Flamingo Lake, Dubai, daily, 4pm to 1am, @caiabamboo.ae

Farzi Cafe

A restaurant famous for its modern and unique Indian cuisine, Farzi Cafe has welcomed Sheikh Mohammed to dine on more than one occasion. In 2017, the restaurant posted on their Instagram a photo of His Highness with the caption ‘we again had the honour of His Highness visit us at Farzi Cafe.’

Farzi Cafe, Building No5, City Walk, open Sun to Thu 10am to 11pm and Fri to Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)52 689 2012 @farzidubai

Gaia

It’s no secret that the royal family are regular guests of Chef Izu Ani’s restaurants, but one they’ve been spotted at is upscale Grecian restaurant, Gaia. Both Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan have been seen in the restaurant on more than one occasion, dining on array of Chef Izu’s signature dishes.

Gaia, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 241 4242. @gaia__dxb

Hidden

Although it is not technically a restaurant, it is one of Dubai’s favourite desert pop-ups to check out during the cooler months. Apparently, it’s so popular that Sheikh Mohammed himself had to check it out. The pop-up shared a video on their Instagram featuring Sheikh Mohammed riding through Hidden in style and shared that they were starting a new year with a visit from the royal.

Hidden, Al Maha, Dubai @hidden_dubai

Sadeem Marmoom

Another seriously stunning desert-pop welcomed a very special guest. Sadeem took to Instgram to share the royal visit with us. In their caption they said “We were honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum visit to Sadeem AlMarmoom. We thank his highness for his constant support for youth’s projects” You can visit Sadeem by following the pin here.

Sadeem, Al Marmoon, near Al Qudra Lakes, open 4.30pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun. @sadeemdubai

Shanghai Me

An upscale Asian restaurant inspired by the glamour of 1930s Shanghai, Shanghai Me is split between a luxurious bar and lounge, bamboo-lined terrace and restaurant. On the menu guests can expect a blend of flavours from across East Asia, with a mix of lighter plates and more indulgent dishes designed to suit every taste. Sheikh Mohammed was photographed in the restaurant shortly after the opening, in 2019, sharing a sweet interaction with a little girl who approached him for a photo.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from midday to 4pm and 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 564 0505 shanghaime-restaurant.com

Seafood Market

His highness was spotted recently at the Seafood Market located in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and conference centre. Where fresh fish is caught and shellfish are shucked daily, the restaurant is the perfect option for diners to enjoy only the freshest seafood.

Seafood Market, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Al Garhoud, open daily from 12.30pm to 5pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455 @seafoodmarketdubai

SushiSamba

Most recently, Sheikh Mohammed was photographed visiting one of our personal favourites, SushiSamba. SushiSamba posted the photo onto their Instagram saying that it was an honour to welcome His Highness to the restaurant. The Palm restaurant has some of the most incredible views and divine dishes, so it’s no surprise that the Dubai Ruler paid this one a visit.

SushiSamba, St. Regis, The Palm Jumeirah, open daily from 1pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 278 4888 sushisamba.com @sushisambadubai

Images: Provided and socials