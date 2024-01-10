With a Crystal Lagoon and luxe leisure facilities…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has just approved a string of new community projects in the unofficial capital of Dubai’s adventure region, Hatta. These include the exciting prospect of what’s being called the ‘Hatta Beach’ development.

Habibae watch

3 of 12

The more topographically astute amongst you may have already come up with one potential operational banana peel for the endeavour – Hatta is a landlocked region. No sea. But when has a little thing like physical geography ever stopped Dubai from making dreams manifest? The human-engineered Hatta Beach ‘Crystal Lagoon’ system will stretch across a 10,000 square metre expanse, bordered by a rich melange of leisure facilities.

A perfect place to recline in sublime supine after a full day of wadi-hikes, kayaking trips, horse riding, mountain biking, zip-lining, axe-throwing, archery, zorbing, climbing, bodyboarding and a rucksack more alfresco fun available on the seductive scrub-dashed slopes.

All part of the Master Plan

During Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to Hatta, the Royal was also briefed on the progress of other elements laid out in H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s Hatta Master Development Plan.

Cable cars, waterfalls, hiking trails, biking trails, Hatta Souq and UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The Master Plan includes the minimum impact, environmentally conscious construction of more hotels and luxury resorts; cable cars (which will take a scenic route over Hatta Dam); waterfalls; hiking trails; biking trails; the restoration of Wadi Lim Lake; enhancing UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Hatta tombs and the Falaj Al Shari’a (places of deep archaeological importance dating back to the Bronze and Iron Ages); Hatta Souq, which will be home to 70 commercial units; the residential and commercial development of Hatta downtown; new attractions at Hatta Heritage Village and the development of the Leem lake area.

Talking about the ambitious new plans, Sheikh Hamdan said “we attentively heed to the aspirations and needs of the people of Dubai. We strive against time to fulfil their requirements and support them in realising their ambitions. Our development strategies and action plans are implemented by numerous teams that work as one team. Enhancing the quality of life of the people remains our top priority.”

Images: Dubai Media Office