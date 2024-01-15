From tennis stars to football legends…

On this episode of how many athletes you can spot in the city – Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Roger Federer and Francesco Totti

Two sporting legends in one frame – Tennis royalty Roger Federer and former footballer Francesco Totti were spotted hanging out, as people do, at DIFC’S chic-est Italian eatery, Chic Nonna.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

The celebrity couple seem to be continuing their vacation in Dubai, having been spotted at stunning new steakhouse Leña Dubai, chef Dani Garcia’s latest gastronomic offering to the city.

Tommy Fleetwood

One of the biggest names in golf, Tommy Fleetwood won big at the DP World Tour this past week and is now gearing up to show up at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, soon to take place from January 18 to 21.

