Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. The stars flocked to the city this past week to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style and we have the full list of sightings. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Israel Adesanya

The mixed martial artist and kickboxer from New Zealand is something of a myth in the UFC world, having won two UFC Middleweight championships. He was spotted at the restaurant and lounge Amaya at The Dubai Mall this past week.

@stylebender

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian tennis star was spotted engaging in some beachside fitness at Atlantis The Royal, where he was staying with his family and team for the holiday season. The athlete has been in the game for a while now, and his dedication to his craft and its requirements shows.

@djokernole

Anthony Joshua

The British professional boxer was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with Umar Kamani at his annual home party, surrounded by plenty of famous faces. The party looked like a blast and a half, with footballers, supermodels and more making an appearance.

@anthonyjoshua

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel was another famous face at the uber exclusive Umar Kamani New Year’s Eve bash, which hosted a number of other celebrities. The party looked insane, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t get a tiny bit of FOMO.

@naomi

Fabolous

American rapper of 90’s fame Fabolous partied at Umar Kamani’s New Year’s Eve celebration with the likes of Naomi Campbell. The star studded affair looked like the place to be spend the night counting down to 2024.

@myfabolouslife

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian football star was spotted out and about the city this past week, partying with founder and CEO of mammoth fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing Umar Kamani and dining at SUSHISAMBA. He was seen at the Kamani NYE bash with his girlfriend, celebrating with many other celebrities.

@erling.haaland

Pierre Gasly

The Formula 1 driver seems to be spending his vacation in the city for an extended period of time. He shared sweet updates of his New Year’s Eve celebrations with his partner, Kika Gomes, on his social media. He caught the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks as the ball dropped at midnight.

@pierregasly

Tyga

The American rapper welcomed the new year in Dubai, all decked out and riding in a Rolls Royce. He performed at Umar Kamani’s NYE celebration, where all the stars descended for a shiny party, and also at Zero Gravity on December 29.

@tyga

Christian and Geri Horner

More Formula 1 crowd in the city for New Year’s Eve and it’s none other than Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner and former Spice Girl Geri Horner. The adorable couple were spotted celebrating the new year at NAMMOS Dubai.

@christianhorner

Alesso

Swedish DJ and music producer Alesso was spotted having a party for one at Atlantis The Royal. Updates of his stay were shared on the social media pages of the resort, and the artist was seen welcoming 2024 as the fireworks went off.

@alesso

