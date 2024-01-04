Tickets are on sale now from Dhs210…

Huge music news… British pop band Take That are set to perform in the UAE next weekend, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will let it shine on the capital during the opening day of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix at Mina Zayed.

Tickets for the gig are included in the Saturday race day ticket rate. Ticket prices start from Dhs210 for waterfront grandstand or Dhs475 for premium waterfront grandstand. You can get your hands on them directly via the SailGP website: sailgp.com

Get ready to sing along to some of the group’s biggest hits from the past three decades including Shine, Relight My Fire, and Rule The World.

Artists for Sunday, January 14 are yet to be revealed. Have a little patience and stay tuned to What’s On for the final announcement.

What is the SailGP?

SailGP and Mubadala will bring the world’s most exciting race on water to the capital, as the heavyweights of the sport will go toe-to-toe while representing their countries across ten teams. With an exhilarating season 4 of SailGP already underway, the Abu Dhabi announcement comes as massive news for fans in the UAE, with the emirate joining a rapidly growing league that also includes iconic locations around the world such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney and St. Tropez.

The Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix will feature world-class athletes as they compete in identical hydrofoil F50 catamarans capable of reaching speeds of 100 kmph. National contestants from hot favourites Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States will battle it out in a fierce two-day competition, gunning for the finish line from close to the shore.

Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi. Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. sailgp.com

Images: Getty