The beach at Tagomago is reopening - and its got a new adults-only pool

The sun-drenched slice of the Balearics is back…

Ibiza-inspired Tagomago made a splash when it opened on the Palm last year, bringing its colourful ode to the Balearics to the spot formerly occupied by Il Faro. But since the summer, the beach has been off limits while the team upgrade the facilities. But from Friday January 12, we’re thrilled to confirm that beach days will be back on the agenda as the beach club part of Tagomago reopens.

But that’s not all. Later this month, this vibrant Balearic-inspired spot will introduce an alluring new swimming pool, which has been built into the sea at the beach club. While the beach club is welcome to all ages, the swimming pool – flanked by chic sunbeds – will be a refined, adults-only escape.

If you’re heading down for a beach day, expect to pay Dhs200 on weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drink and Dhs250 on weekends, non-redeemable. For children, entry is Dhs100 for those aged six to 12, while under fives enter for free.

The food and drink, served both at the beach and in the restaurant, is a Mediterranean menu masterminded by Rikas Hospitality’s corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet. With a heavy Spanish influence, think dishes like spicy beef chorizo croquettes, garlic prawns, and big pans of paella.

Alongside the beach club and restaurant, Tagomago is also home to a chiringuito-style thatched roof beach bar serving Spanish cocktails, with pretty wicker bar stools from which to sit on and gaze out to the azure waters ahead.

Whether it’s for a luxe day at the beach club or a long lunch in the restaurant, Tagomago is here to bring a taste of the White Isle to the Palm Jumeirah…