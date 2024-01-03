If you thought the festive season was over…

Allow us to most joyfully prove you wrong. While Christmas may have passed us and New Year’s is almost at out doorstep, that doesn’t mean that the festivities are coming to an end any time soon. Orthodox Christmas, falling on January 7 is yet to come, and with just as much cheer in tow. If you’re looking to keep the holiday season going (because same), here’s all the best ways you can celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Dubai.

Novikov Café

Ahead of Orthodox Christmas on Sunday, January 7, Novikov Café has unveiled a special menu created by guest Chef Dimitri Yakovlev. Savour not only the array of traditional dishes with a classical twist on the menu but also the sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and the fountain show. There are 10 specially curated dishes. Highlights include 0livier salad, borsh soup, beef stroganoff and zapekanka.

Novikov Café, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 167 0392, @novikovcafedubai

Billionaire

Billionaire Dubai invites you into the enchanting world of Crystal Euphoria for an unforgettable celebration of Orthodox Christmas. Witness an exhilarating show on stage, performed by world-class dancers, singers, and acrobats scouted from all over the world. Indulge in the delicious dishes of celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu’s specially curated menu of Italian and New-Asian dishes.

Billionaire, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Jan 7, 2024, 9pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 4 510 3100, reservations at dubai@billioanairesociety.com

Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis Dubai’s fantastic array of Orthodox Christmas celebrations include something for everyone across eight of it’s award-winning restaurants. Choose from Michelin-starred Ossiano, Nobu Dubai, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Gastronomy, Seafire Steakhouse and Bar, Ayamna and Saffron. All venues are offering festive dishes, deals and a la carte menus for the holiday season. There are a variety of price ranges, so if whether you’re looking fort something lavish or casual, you’re sure to find it.

Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, until January 11, 2024, Tel: (0) 4 42 62626, reservations at atlantis.com

SO/Uptown

If you’re looking to serve a lavish feast on Orthodox Christmas SO/Uptown Hotel has the perfect turkey takeaway to make sure that you get all the goodies with none of the work. Uptown Brasserie is offering a 6-7 kg turkey feeding 10 to 12 people for Dhs890 or a nine to 12kg turkey feeding 15 to 18 people for Dhs1,190. All turkeys come with six garnitures, one stuffing, two sauces, and one pie. Trimmings with the farmhouse turkey include sage and chestnut stuffing; caramelized onion and herbs potatoes, braised red cabbage, butternut mash with marshmallow; Brussel sprouts with bacon; broccoli with toasted almonds; roasted root vegetables; and cranberry sauce and turkey gravy.

Uptown Brasserie, SO/Uptown Hotel, Dubai, until Jan 9, starts at Dhs890, 72 hour notice required, order at (0) 50 42 10579, @sodubai.uptown

Oanjo

Portuguese with a touch of Japanese? Oanjo has you covered. The restaurant is hosting a special celebration for Orthodox Christmas with a delectable set menu. For reservation, please call +971-43772356, visit the website Sheraton Hotel Mall of the Emirates or follow @oanjodubai . Priced at Dhs150 per person including soft beverages and Dhs195 per person including two glasses of wine

Oanjo, Sheraton, Mall of the Emirates, Jan 7, 5pm to 12am, starts at Dhs150, @oanjodubai

Luciano’s

Luciano’s at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection has a specially curated decadent menu in celebration of Orthodox Christmas. Priced at Dhs250 per person including soft beverages, Dhs350 per person including house beverages, Dhs125 per child from six to 12 year and complimentary for children below six years.

Luciano’s Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Jan 7, 12.30pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs250, for reservations, please call or WhatsApp: +97150 780 6342, email hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com or visit website ,@ habtoorgrandhappenings and @ habtoorgrandresort

La Maison Ani

La Maison Ani warmly is inviting guests to savour the magic of Orthodox Christmas with a selection of festive specials. Keeping the festive feels up, the spot is adorned with the glow of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, Adding to this seasonal allure, guests can dine on the terrace and enjoy the cooler weather surrounded by the stunning views of the Dubai Fountain and the fountain show.

La Maison Ani, The Dubai Mall, Jan 7, 9.30am to 11.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 456 1989, Reservations@lamaisonani-restaurants.com

DREAM Dubai

DREAM Dubai’s ‘Ice Palace’ is a magical celebration of Orthodox Christmas filled with sparkles, wonders, and ice crystals. The entire venue will be transformed for the occasion and the shows will feature dazzling costumes and dance performances set to all the best festive songs. Indulge in a limited-time festive menu with special dishes like gratinated king crab leg with caviar, truffle burrata, roasted turkey breast, herb-crusted rack of lamb, and a chestnut Mont Blanc. Prices start at Dhs1,000 per person.

DREAM Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Jan 7, 8pm to 3am, starts at Dhs1,000, Tel: (0) 4 220 0224, reservations@dreamdxb.com

Levantera

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Levantera is hosting a lavish festive-themed buffet and a Santa visit, with a dining experience tailored for every option. Choose indoor or outdoor for an al fresco affair on the terrace. Lunch is from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, priced at Dhs165 per adult and Dhs85 per child from six to 12 years old. Dinner is from 6pm to 10.30pm, priced at Dhs185 per adult and Dhs95 per child from six to 12 years old. Up to age five is complimentary for both.

Levantera, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Jan 7, lunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner 6pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs165, Tel: (0) 4 666 1430, dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com

Images: Supplied