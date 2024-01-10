Take advantage of the Dubai winter weather with sun-kissed workouts…

Dive into the perfect blend of wellness and leisure at these dreamy Dubai beach clubs for the ultimate self-care day. From serene poolside pilates to refreshing ice bath sessions, take your fitness routine to new heights with a sun-drenched workout followed by a day blissing out on the day beds at one of the city’s luxe beach clubs.

Here are seven wellness beach days to try in Dubai right now:

Summersalt

Hit the pause button at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Summersalt Beach Club with a yoga session paired with the serene rhythm of the rolling waves. The one-hour session takes place every Wednesday morning after which you can enjoy a nourishing breakfast with options spanning avo toast, poached eggs and smoked salmon, acai bowls, and more. Pair it with one of three refreshing sips: a classic matcha latte, a refreshing pomegranate drink or a cucumber; rosemary; lime or celery-infused soda. Once you’ve fueled up, you can retreat to further relax at the pool or beach. The session is open to both beginners and seasoned yogis. Pre-book in advance here.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, every Wed, 9.30pm onwards, Dhs500, Tel: (800) 623 4628, sevenrooms.com

Nikki Beach

Experience a unique SUP yoga and pilates session at Dubai’s stunning Nikki Beach Resort & Spa. Sessions take place every Sunday at 8am and 9am and are priced at Dhs157 per person. Relax your body and stretch it out on a paddle board inside the magnificent pool with the stunning beachfront backdrop. Pure bliss.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira Island, Dubai. Sundays at 8am and 9am. Tel:(0)4 376 6000. dubai.nikkibeach.com

The 305

Put your self-care first with a wellness day at Palm Jumeirah’s Blended Wellness. Taking place every Wednesday at 8am, the wellness morning includes poolside pilates followed by all-day pool and beach access, lunch, and two drinks at the dreamy new beach club, The 305, for Dhs250 per person.

Blended Wellness x The 305, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Wednesdays at 8am. Dhs250 per person. blendedwellness.com

Aura Skypool

Although not strictly a beach club, we couldn’t miss out Aura Skypool’s stunning yoga in the sky. Find your zen with some of the best views in the city and stretch it out at the world’s highest 360º infinity pool with a class led by Aura’s resident wellness coach every Mon, Tue, Fri, and Sat with morning sessions covering yoga, dance and even sound healing. Classes are priced from Dhs180 and include equipment, a welcome wellness shot, a reusable Aura water bottle with infused water to take home, and a wholesome post-workout breakfast.

Aura Skypool Dubai, St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon, Tues, Fri and Sat, from Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. @auraskypool.dubai

Peaches and Cream

Popular family-friendly beach club, Peaches and Cream, has a range of wellness activities throughout the week. Located on the Palm, guests can choose to take part in the beach barre sessions every Monday, breathwork and meditation on Thursdays, and pilates or ice bath immersion on Sundays. Classes range from Dhs95 to Dhs150 with packages available. For those seeking something a little more adventurous, Kite & Surf offers a range of watersports, including kayaking and stand-up paddle, which are complemented by a delicious breakfast.

Peaches & Cream, Al Nafurah Building, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)52 947 4552. @peachesandcreamdxb

Drift Beach

Every Tuesday and Saturday, Super SUP Fit hosts a fun HIIT workout class on paddle boards at the popular beach club Drift Beach. In this unique 45-minute workout, you’ll learn core techniques whilst trying to balance on the board. Beginner? Don’t worry – falling in is encouraged. The session is priced at Dhs141 which includes complimentary towels, showers, and bottled water. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool, and a beautiful restaurant, you won’t want to leave.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8am and 9am. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai / supersupfit.com

Sole Mio

Join yoga instructor Sarah White at 9am every Sunday for a beautiful stretch in the sand at homegrown beach club Sole Mio. The class is priced at just Dhs50 which is entirely used to pay cleaners to remove microplastics from the seashore. If you don’t have a yoga mat, they will provide a towel – no excuses!

Sole Mio, Kite Beach, Dubai. Sundays 9am to 10am. Dhs50 for yoga class or Dhs120 for beach day and yoga. Children also welcome. solemio.ae/yoga

