Dancing, yoga, singing, and much more in the Hatta hills…

Start the new year right with a three-day wellness festival full of mindfulness, dancing, yoga, music, and more, taking place against the backdrop of the picturesque Hatta mountains. Bliss.

Coreunity is a community, music, movement, and wellness festival returning for its second edition to Wadi Hub at Dubai’s Hatta Resorts this weekend from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now with the full festival pass priced at Dhs449, Friday costing Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, and Sunday Dhs249. Children under 12 years old can join in free of charge. You can get your tickets online here.

Surrounded by Hatta’s breathtaking mountains, all guests are invited to get their heart rate pumping by enjoying trail hikes and runs, mountain-top meditation, hula hooping, dance sessions, drum workshops, and more. For those eager for healthy competition, there will also be a mountain biking race scheduled throughout the weekend as well as discounted rates on Hatta Wadi Hub activities from ziplines to football zorbing.

Looking for something more relaxed? Guests can slow it down during a sunrise meditation, immersive breathwork, or a journaling workshop. Coreunity can be a family affair too, with the little ones entertained at the Kid’s Zone, which has curated an action-packed weekend of fun.

You won’t go hungry at Coreunity, with a host of food and beverage vendors keeping you fueled and hydrated throughout the weekend. If you prefer to cook your own food, this won’t be a problem with BBQ stations on offer and picnic benches perfect for devouring your spread.

The campsite is sectioned into zones for the early risers, night owls or families, and comes with the use of showers to make your stay as comfortable as possible. All festival goers are free to bring their own tent and camping equipment for Dhs99 per tent plot, but Coreunity is also here to accommodate the less seasoned campers; offering pitched two-man tents, complete with an inflatable mattress and a night light. All you need to pack is a blanket, pillow and all your fitness gear for the weekend of activities. This will cost Dhs649 on top of your ticket price.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, there are also glamping options aplenty in Hatta, which festivalgoers can book with a 20 per cent discount.

Coreunity Festival, Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts, Dubai. Fri Feb 23 to Sun 25 2024, Full festival pass Dhs449, Friday Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, Sunday Dhs249. Camping tent plot Dhs99, two person tent Dhs649, kids under 12 are free, Tel: (0)55 814 9704, coreunityfest.com

Images: Provided