Global Village is one of the most popular attractions in Dubai – one that families can visit over and over again, and why not – it is the perfect way to enjoy time with each other.

There’s tonnes of places to shop at and plenty to eat during the 28th season, but if you want to take a break and enjoy a spot of laughter and fun, head to Carnaval. With over 195 rides, skill games, arcade games and walk-in attractions, there’s something each member of the family can enjoy – no matter what age they are.

There are the slow rides with cheery music for the kids, adrenaline-pumping heart-pounding ‘you-need-to-be-this-height’ sort of rides for the adults and ones you can enjoy together as a family such as the Caribbean Ship and the Mumbai Xpress.

If you want to show off skills, make a beeline to the arcade games where you can find a huge variety of options from VR experiences to the good ol’ classics.

If you really are as good as you say (or think) you are, at the classic arcade games, you can reel in tokens and swap them for unique prizes. With certain skill-based games, you can instantly win the famous banana plushie which may, or may not be as tall as your little one. There are plenty of claw machines too, so if luck follows you whenever you move the lever, this is for you.

Before running off to the first ride that catches your attention, make sure you have the Wonder Pass which you need to preload with points to use at all rides, games and attractions. Costs for the rides, games and attractions at Carnaval vary, ranging from Dhs10 to Dhs75.

Know you’re going to visit Global Village Dubai again (and again, and again)? Opt for the Carnaval Combo Offer where you will get an ‘Any Day Ticket’ to Global Village. All you have to do is purchase the pass via the website or the mobile app and load it with Dhs200.

And there’s more…

For golf fans, in case you didn’t know there is a brand new mini-golf attraction. Located in Global Village’s latest attraction – Mini World, it offer up two golfing experiences, a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights – so you’re sure to get some pretty cool shots on the ‘Gram if you visit.

At Mini World, you can also take a tour around the world and snap up photos of replicas of famous landmark including Arc de Triomphe, the Pyramids of Giza, Dubai’s very own Burj Al Arab, and more. You will also be able to sample the cuisine of each monument here, or of course, head to one of the pavilions. Important details Tickets to Global Village Dubai

Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday (except public holidays), are priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate. Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.

Book your tickets here.

How to get there?

The easiest way, is by using Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) a public bus service for just Dhs10. The operational network of the services features four routes connecting the village to different parts of the city – so you’re easily connected.

Global Village Dubai will remain open until April 28, 2024. For more information on Carnaval, visit globalvillage.ae/en/carnaval

Global Village Dubai, Exit 37, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am (only families and ladies permitted on Tues), Thursday to Saturday 4pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 362 4114. globalvillage.ae

Images: Global Village Dubai