Say Kalimera to Ilios…

As far as Greek restaurants go in Dubai, I’d argue we haven’t got as many as we need. There can never be enough – which is why it’s always exciting when a brand new Greek restaurant opens its doors on Palm Jumeirah.

Perched on the Radisson Beach Resort on Palm Jumeirah is a brand-new Greek restaurant that is set to open its doors to the public this weekend. With the official opening on Friday, January 26, get ready for a brand new hotspot on the Palm.

Ilios, named after the ancient Greek city, and meaning sun – is a stunning new Grecian restaurant that promises incredible and expansive views of the Arabian Gulf.

We aren’t entirely sure about what to expect on the menu but can almost guarantee all of our quintessential Greek favourites will feature – we’re talking spanikopita’s, gyros, souvlaki, grilled fish, taramasalata, and all that good deliciousness.

Where else to dine

There are plenty of other incredible restaurants that can also be found in the Radisson Beach Resort.

Black Flamingo brings jaw-dropping Miami maximalism to the newly the dining scene, its standout interiors feature details that draw you to every corner of the space. At the culinary helm, Reif Othman presents a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes.

Tex-Mex spot Esco-Bar hails from Lebanon. With seating for 220 party people across the vibrant indoor restaurant and leafy alfresco dining space. The menu brags a number of popular Latin American dishes including indulgent favourites such as fajitas, ceviche, salads, and more

Also on the rooftop of the resort is the fabulous Italian restaurant and pool bar Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum. Welcoming guests to a trio of experiences every day. On the menu, expect an array of Mediterranean delicacies with heavy Italian influence. Fresh seafood, grilled-to-order meats and homemade pastas are among the highlights.

Ilios, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah, officially opening 26 Jan. @iliosdubai

Images: Supplied