Get your stuff… And go…

Just announced: Tiesto and Mahmut Orhan have been added to the Untold Dubai lineup.

The countdown for one of the biggest festivals in Dubai has officially started and with less than a month to go, artists announcements are coming out one after the other.

The latest edition to the already stellar lineup for Untold Dubai is none other than an icon in the industry Tiesto and a DJ who has also taken the world by storm – Mahmut Orhan.

Tiesto

He is practically a household name at this point, the Dutch DJ Tiesto is known as The Godfather of EDM and for good reason.

Pioneering trance, deep house and hardcore techno into the mainstream media – Tiesto has dropped some bangers over the last few decades including one of his most recent tracks that was released here in Dubai. 10:35 featuring Tate McRae was filmed at Atlantis The Royal late last year.

Mahmut Orhan

Bringing his electrifying beats and onstage personality to Dubai – Mahmut Orhan is known globally in deep house and nu-disco scenes.

The Turkish DJ quickly rose to fame thanks to his instrumental track Age of Emotions. His track Feel also topped the charts in plenty of countries. Mahmut Orhan has gone on to release countless tracks, as well as performing across the globe with charisma during his DJ sets that entertain festival-goers at events including Exit Festival in Serbia and Untold Romania.

Other performers

The four-day festival has a long and coveted list of performers hitting the stage. In the DJ world, we have some incredible artists including the likes of Major Lazer, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Armin Van Buuren and more.

If hip-hop and pop are more your vibe – don’t worry because confirmed so far are the hit makers: Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding and G-Eazy. Also recently added to the lineup is none other than Korean rap sensation, Psy.

Untold Dubai is promising over 100 artists to perform, so with one-tenth of the artists now announced, strap in because we are in for a serious treat.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, from Dhs300. untold.ae

Images: Supplied