Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has become a minister in the UAE government in a cabinet reshuffle announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr Al Neyadi, the first UAE astronaut to go to space, will now serve as the UAE’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

In a post shared by Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Mohammed made several additional appointments within the cabinet reshuffle. This also included giving an additional role to HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who will now also serve as Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs.

Further changes saw Mohammed Fadel Al Mazrouei appointed as Minister of State for Defence Affairs. Mariam Al Mheiri, who has been serving as Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will now become Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Court. The role of Minister of Environment and Climate Change will be filled by Dr Amna Al Shamsi.

In a post shared on X, Sheikh Mohammed wished Sultan Al Neyadi all the best in his new role, outlining that he will also continue to undertake his scientific and space work alongside his new appointment. “We are with you on this mission,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded the post.