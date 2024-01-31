UAE announces increase in petrol prices for February 2024
Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…
If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for February 2024.
From February 1, 2024, Super 98 will increase from Dhs2.82 per litre to Dhs2.88 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.76 per litre in February up from Dhs2.71 in January 2024.
The cost of Diesel will decrease by a fraction for February 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.99 per litre, down from Dhs3 in January 2024.
Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to February 2024.
2023
January: Dhs2.78
February: Dhs3.05
March: Dhs3.09
April: Dhs3.01
June: Dhs2.95
August: Dhs3.14
October: Dhs3.44
November: Dhs3.03
December: Dhs2.96
2024
January: Dhs2.82
February: Dhs2.88
All prices include the five per cent VAT.
The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting UAE fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.
