Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for February 2024.

From February 1, 2024, Super 98 will increase from Dhs2.82 per litre to Dhs2.88 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.76 per litre in February up from Dhs2.71 in January 2024.

The cost of Diesel will decrease by a fraction for February 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.99 per litre, down from Dhs3 in January 2024.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to February 2024.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44

November: Dhs3.03

December: Dhs2.96

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88