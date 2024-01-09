You can now book a daycation at Anantara World Islands

Staycation rates a little out of your budget? Here’s a more affordable way to enjoy the private island resort…

Anantara brought a slice of the Maldives to Dubai when it opened its luxe private island resort on the World Islands in January 2022. But if an overnight stay in one of the barefoot luxury pool villas is a little out of your price range, you’ll be pleased to hear you can now book a daycation to enjoy all of the five-star facilities at Anantara World Islands Dubai.

Located on the southernmost island in the World Islands archipelago, the daycation at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is priced at Dhs600 for adults and Dhs300 for children Sunday to Thursday, and Dhs800 for adults and Dhs300 for children Friday to Sunday. For that, you’ll get return boat transfers, plus access to both the skyline-facing beach and huge, palm-tree shaded swimming pool. Whether you choose to bask in the rays poolside or perch up on the sandy shores, all adult passes come with a Dhs300 credit to spend either on food and beverages or at the spa, while child passes include credit of Dhs150 to redeem on food and drink from the kids’ menu.

If you choose to redeem your credit on food and drink, you can enjoy relaxed oceanside dining at nautically-inspired Helios, which serves up a Mediterranean menu of highlights like freshly shucked oysters, a creamy crab and lobster toast, and cheesy stone baked pizzas flaked with truffle.

Those looking for a pampering treatment can put their credit towards a trip to the spa, where you can book a signature Lomi Lomi massage either in a treatment room or at the beach under the shade of a spa cabana.

There’s only limited passes available each day, so be sure to pre-book. When you do, you’ll also be able to select your arrival and departure transfers, which you’ll get from the welcome centre found at the Anantara The Palm Residences.