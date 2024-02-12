Scroll to plan your weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like foodie pop-ups, UNTOLD music festival, a free workout class, a latte art workshop, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 epic things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 16

Stretch it out in the sky

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with its wellness mornings. This Friday at 8am, enjoy a Vinyasa-inspired class designed to elevate vitality, improve flexibility, enhance posture, and sharpen mental focus with spectacular views of Dubai. The 60-minute class is followed by a wholesome breakfast with dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea. It’s priced at Dhs280, and is a perfect way to start the day.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays 8am to 10am. auraskypool.com

Meet the girls

Well-known for his social media personas Constance and Cousin Colton, Gstaad Guy proudly unveils his latest creation, the fantastique Palais Constance rosé wine, now available exclusively at LPM Dubai. From February 12 to March 8, guests can enjoy a three-course set menu featuring Gstaad Guy’s favourite LPM dishes including warm prawns with olive oil, snails with garlic butter, homemade gnocchi, and French toast with spice ice cream. The menu is priced at Dhs410 and includes a welcome Palais Constance cocktail. If she’s wifey fo sho stay a bit longer and get three glasses of Palais Constance for Dhs150.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai. Feb 12 to March 8, Dhs410 per person. Tel:(0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai

Party with Tiësto

The first-ever Untold Festival outside of Romania has officially landed in Dubai. The four-day mega festival is taking place at Expo City from Feb 15 to Feb 18, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment. Friday’s line-up includes the likes of Swiss-Chilean DJ, Luciano; Dutch DJ Hardwell; and Tiësto. Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. 4pm to 5am, Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, General Admission from Dhs300, VIP from Dhs700. untold.ae

Relax on this new terrace

Hidden on a rooftop at Mall of the Emirates, MOB is a new American street food concept with delicious cocktails, pizzas, BBQ nights, outdoor cinema and more. On the menu, choose from corn dogs, fried mac and cheese, mussels in cream, beef brisket hotdogs, and deep pan Chicago-style pizzas. And that’s not all… Visit between 5pm and 7pm Monday to Friday to get buy one get one free on all happy hour drinks.

MOB, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. @mob__dxb

Saturday, February 17

Take a free pilates class

Veo, Emaar’s new community lifestyle gym in The Lakes, is hosting a range of free fitness classes until March 30. Wellness enthusiasts can take part in yoga, HIIT, Zumba, aerobics, pilates, family yoga, and kids’ dance classes. This Saturday, there’s a free mat pilates class taking place at 9.30am.

Veo, The Lakes, Dubai. Saturday, Feb 17, 9.30am, free. @veofitness.dubai

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat breakfast

LDC Kitchen is offering guests an all-you-can-eat breakfast package in collaboration with Pure Harvest this weekend. From 8pm to 2pm, guests are invited to enjoy a delectable range of breakfast dishes from fluffy buttermilk pancakes to the delicious baked eggplant shakshouka. Pure Harvest’s fresh strawberries will also be featured with the LDC chocolate fountain. Whether you’re there for an early lunch or a late breakfast, the all-you-can-eat brunch is priced at Dhs69 per person.

LDC Kitchen, DIFC, Gate Building 4, Dubai, Feb 17 and 18, from 8am to 2pm, Dhs69 per person. @ldckitchen

Visit the oyster farm

Oyster lovers, homegrown favourite Dibba Bay’s oyster festival returns to Dubai this weekend. Take a guided tour of the oyster farm in Dibba where you will learn all about the production process, see the oysters hanging in the ocean via a boat ride, and finally slurp down fresh oysters paired with non-alcoholic wine. The farm tour costs Dhs350 per person and is taking place on February 17 and 18 from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are on sale now: store.dibbabay.com

Dibba Bay Oyster Festival, Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25, at multiple locations in Dubai. @dibbabay / dibbabay.com

Attend a unique rooftop wellness event

Nourish your body and soul with a sunset flow at Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria’s pop-up event at Keturah Reserve on Saturday, February 17. Unwind with a rooftop yoga session led by Dina Ghandour (@wellnesswithdina) against a stunning backdrop, followed by a delightful community-style dinner featuring a selection of Lila’s delicious snacks, tacos, and more. Book it now for Dhs215 per person.

Lila Taqueria, Keturah Reserve, Meydan, Dubai. Saturday, February 17, 5pm to 8pm. Dhs215 per person. wellnesswithdina.as.me

Sunday, February 18

Perfect your latte art

Whether you’re an amateur coffee lover or barista pro, hone in on your coffee making talents and learn how to impress guests with the perfect cup. Join the experts from homegrown brand Harvester Coffee with a three-hour latte art workshop at The Warehouse, Al Quoz, this Sunday. For Dhs450, guests will understand the steps, tips and ways to craft the perfect cup of coffee.

The Warehouse, Al Quoz 3, Dubai. Sunday, Feb 18, 3pm to 6pm. Dhs450. Book here: breakbread.com

Show your support

Stop by the For The Love of Palestine pop-up at Mishkah café in collaboration with stylish clothing brand Neartwins. Taking place Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 10pm, shop their exclusive new drop and show your solidarity at the first official pop-up.

Mishkah, Al Quoz 3, Dubai. Feb 17 and 18, 5pm to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 252 5002. @mishkah.ae

End the weekend right

Indulge your tastebuds this weekend as homegrown Italian eatery, Monno, brings its foodie magic to Le Guépard as part of their Café 10 sessions. Visitors can tuck into chef Bartoli’s authentic Italian dishes including the truffle ravioli, margherita pizza, duck casoncelli pasta, and more.

Monno pop-up, Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Feb 16 to 18, 12pm to 7pm. @le_guepard_dubai

