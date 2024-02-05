From free-flowing drinks to a traditional Italian aperitivo…

Looking to catch-up with friends or wind down from the weekday in a stunning setting? Look no further than these sundowner deals. From unlimited drinks on the terrace of a beautiful Italian eatery, to happy hour beverages overlooking bobbing yachts, we know the places to go for stunning sunset sips.

Here are five fabulous sundowner deals to sip the sunset in Dubai.

Bar du Port

A boho-chic bar in Dubai Harbour, we love Bar du Port for its roster of lively ladies’ nights, party brunches, and retro nights. But if you’re looking for something a little more chilled, the BDP sunsets, served up daily except Saturday are the perfect way to toast to the end of the day. Available from 4pm to 7pm, you can sip your favourite spirits for Dhs20, while draught beer and wine is priced at Dhs30.

Bar du Port, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Friday, from Dhs20. Tel: (0)4 332 4868. barduportdubai.com

Bungalo34

Serene seaside spot Bungalo34 on Pearl Jumeira launches its new seaside aperitivo, inviting guests to enjoy drinks and bites by the beach every Monday to Thursday, on February 20. Il dolce far niente, an ode to the sweetness of doing nothing, it’s available for walk-ins at the bar and beach from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, with drinks priced from Dhs34 and canapes from Dhs40.

Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Monday to Thursday, drinks from Dhs34. Tel: (0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34

Nobu by the Beach

A luxe beach club at Atlantis The Royal, there’s a new reason to head to Nobu by the Beach for elevated sundowners by the pool every Tuesday to Thursday. With their Ikigai experience, you can sip on a carafe of sake for two alongside two signature dishes for Dhs380. It served up alongside a cool deep house soundtrack, and a refined sunset ambience.

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 7pm, Tuesday to Thursday, Dhs380 for two. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Piatti by the Beach

At Piatti by the Beach, a gorgeous Italian located inside Raffles the Palm, every day calls for sundowners. The reason you may ask? If you visit between 6pm and 8pm you will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person for their daily aperitivo by the beach. The two-hour deal invites you to catch-up with friends as you watch the sun set, sipping on glasses of prosecco, cocktails and spirits. It also comes with a range of pizzettes, crostinis and the Italian staple, arancini.

Piatti by The Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 8pm, daily, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 @piattibythebeach

Surf Club

Party people might flock to Surf Club for its Friday night parties, epic rotation of international DJs on Saturday nights, and lively Sunday brunch, but there’s a reason to make for its boho-luxe restaurant mid-week too, with the beach bar’s sunset sessions deal. Priced at Dhs250 and available Monday to Thursday from 5pm to 7pm, you’ll get two hours of free-flowing sunset sips and a platter of tapas. Sip on sangria and margarita’s while toasting to the end of the day.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 7pm, Monday to Thursday, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai