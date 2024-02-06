Catapulting through February…

February is flying by faster than we can keep track of – we’re already nearing the end. Dutifully, the What’s On team is back with another list of super duper fun things to do in Abu Dhabi during the week, because one thing that’s out for 2024 is living for the weekend.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, February 19

Kick the week off with a cheeky movie night at The Matinee

Family-friendly dive in theatre The Matinee is hosting movie screenings on the daily, from 7pm to 9pm, perfect for a little post-work unwind or date. Guests can watch their favourite films from the WBTM stable, while relaxing on the loungers and tucking into Mediterranean and grilled specialities. Added bonus: sip on refreshing beverages.

The Matinee, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 7pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Discover the Founder’s Memorial

A tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first president of the United Arab Emirates, the Founder’s Memorial is in the heart of the city and gives you stunning views of the city’s skyline. Designed on the values of Sheikh Zayed and with strong ties to the nation’s rich heritage, the memorial includes a central artwork known as The Constellation, which is a 3D portrait of Sheikh Zayed. Surrounding the memorial is the beautiful heritage garden, providing a peaceful and tranquil ambiance for visitors.

The Founder’s Memorial, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 410 0100. @foundermemorial

Tuesday, February 20

Go island hopping with Sea Safari

Live out your sailing dreams with this nautical tour. Scenic stops include Salt Island and Bahrani Island, and as you traverse the different isles in the capital during this six-hour experience, you can sip on a chilled soda, play your own tunes, and appreciate the finer things in life. Dhs450 per person.

seasafari.ae

Get a dose of history at the Al Ain Palace Museum

This re-instated fort was once home to the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who lived here before moving to Abu Dhabi in 1966. The bedouin-style structure houses a culturally-immersive experience of life in the emirate before the discovery of oil, exhibits that give insights into the origin story of the Founding Father, and a room devoted to the Holy Quran including teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), inscribed on the ceiling.

Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Mutawaa, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8388.

Wednesday, February 21

Join us for a special supper club at Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

You’re invited to join us for the next What’s on the Menu event at Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, where scintillating selections and succulent seafood stunners await, as we make the most of the cool weather on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi also happens to be the Rotana group’s first opening, with a glittering reputation that began being scripted in 1993.

RSVP at taran.singh@motivate.ae for a chance to secure your spot.

Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, February 21, 6.30pm. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. @finz_abudhabi

Thursday, February 22

Enjoy sundowners at Cafe Del Mar

Cafe Del Mar is something out of the Balearic beat factory of Ibiza. There’s an infinity pool, a man made beach, a swim-up pool bar, and an appropriately slamming soundtrack. Access is free for the adjacent Hilton guests, and for everyone else day passes are available for Dhs250 between Monday to Friday (with Dhs150 back as an F&B credit), while during weekends, it’s Dhs350 (also with Dhs150 back as credit).

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Sun to Thurs, 11am to 12am, Fri and Sat, 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Images: Supplied/ Getty