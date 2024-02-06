February is here, and we’re as excited as you are. Here are our picks of cool things to do, as cooler weather kicks in…

Monday, February 5

Enjoy excellent sporting action, food and family fun at MADO 2024

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is finally here, and 28 of the world’s top seeded players will be competing at this high-powered, fun-filled, tennis extravaganza in the capital. Foodies will not be disappointed either, as Miami Vibes makes its return at the fan village. Today’s order of play has stars such as Caroline Garcia, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Emma Raducanu competing, so make sure to grab our tickets here.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Tuesday, February 6

Grab a fantastic deal at wagamama

Enjoy asian-inspired cuisine on a budget all month long, as wagamama invites adventurous foodies to savour its Seoul food creations. You can enjoy an assortment of bulgogi dishes, known for their mildly sweet, savoury, and smoky flavours. To make things even better, the special steak is up for grabs, at an ultra-affordable Dhs10 a serving, every Tuesday.

wagamama, various locations in Abu Dhabi, Tuesdays 3pm to 7pm, Dhs10. @wagamamauae

Wednesday, February 7

Pad up for an exciting contest at the DP World ILT20

The action is heating up as the DP World ILT20 moves into the business end of proceedings for this year’s edition. This Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on the Sharjah Warriors at the former’s home ground, with Caribbean T20-format specialists Andre Russell and Sunil Narine headlining a pack of skilled competitors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Get your tickets here.

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday February 7, 6.30pm, from Dhs20. @ilt20official

Banish your mid-week blues at Broadway

Broadway is a hop, skip and an Emirates Palace taxi ride to New York City. Step inside this intriguing Big Apple inspired restaurant, where craveable comforts and theatrical elegance set the tone for a high luxury experience, from start to finish. Enjoy a host of eats, beverages, and a truly unique experience to savour in the capital with art-deco elegance a la the Roaring Twenties set the table. Read our review here, before you head over.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 3:00pm to 1:00am, Saturday 12:30pm to 1:00am. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Thursday, February 8

Trot off to the Inaugural All-New Longines League of Nations™ Qualifying Series

Enjoy horsing around? So do we. The inaugural Longines League of Nations™ qualifier comes to the Al Forsan International Sports Resort later this week, as the event reimagines the storied history of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup, and its 100-plus-year legacy with a unique, unified, and global format. Watch the world’s best compete in the UAE capital from February 8 to 11.

Longines League of Nations™, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Abu Dhabi, February 8 to 11. @longinesleagueofnations

Rise late and dig into a night brunch at Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

Yas Bay’s own Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar offers you an evening of sumptuous dishes, free-flowing beverages and live entertainment, at their newly-launched night brunch experience. With three beverage packages to make things merrier, enjoy from options such as the fabulously fresh kale and bresaola salad, the baked feta and the bold flavours of the grilled octopus with spicy hummus.

Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays from 8pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 286 7831. @thelighthouse_abudhabi

