7 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Feb 26 to 29

The leap year moment…

It’s coming. It’s almost here. The highlight moment of this year. The 29th day of February – an occasion we see once in four years. The 29th day of February is special, but we don’t need special, once-in-four-years days to have a good time in Abu Dhabi. Every day is special – you’ll see.

Here are 7 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Monday, February 26

Visit a farm shop

The Mazaraa Farm Shop is a part cafe, part farm shop and is exactly the kind of farm-to-shelf experience you’d be looking for. Here you can find seasonal produce grown on the land, as well as organic oil and honey from the UAE and you can even go and pick your own on the farm. Other fun activities include feeding the animals, fishing and camel rides, all for a fee of Dhs25 for adults and Dhs15 for children, which gets you entry plus a snack and juice.

Mazaraa Farm Shop, Al Bayha, Abu Dhabi, daily 8am to 8pm. @mazaraashop

Kick off with happy hour because why not?

We love a god hidden bar – Dragon’s Tooth is a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Or more accurately, it’s a super-chic cocktail lounge, hidden in Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, which is itself inside Abu Dhabi’s Rosewood Hotel. And there’s currently a 50 per cent deal on draught beer deal every single day.

Dragon’s Tooth, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open 4pm to 1am Mon to Sat, 4pm to 2am on Sunday, Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Tuesday, February 27

Live the wellness babe life at Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha

The long-awaited Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha is finally open. Designed for women and children, the facility, while being padel-centric, and has some high praise already, rightly coined a lifestyle and escapist haven. The club packs a host of wellness-centric activities including yoga, Pilates, functional training and HIIT as well as a Mediterranean eat, an infinity pool and a private beach.

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha, Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs150, Tel: (0)54 995 5036, @matchaalbateen

Wednesday, February 28

Catch Trevor Noah live in the capital

Trevor Noah is back in the UAE and returns to the Etihad Arena this Wednesday, February 28 to wow you with stitch-inducing comedy and unmissable live entertainment. The Abu Dhabi stop on Trevor’s ‘Off the Record’ tour is sure bring some good laughs and bits of comedy gold, as the star performer’s unrivalled satire, wit and comedic genius will be on full display.

Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 28, 2024, from Dhs325. etihadarena.ae

Get stuck into more festival fun at the Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi’s annual Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba is still running and still welcoming crowds. This fun family fest comes with a special focus on traditional industries and crafts, regional folk artists and thrills such as Extreme Weekends, a car and motorcycle stunt show, and much more. Foodies also have plenty to enjoy with restaurants, food trucks, exhibits and more. Before you step into their Fun Fair City, glide over the ice rink or indulge in a host of thrilling activities such as karting and paintball.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Nov 17 to March 9, Dhs10. Sun to Thu 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 1am, Dhs10. @zayedfestival

Thursday, February 29

Get your art fix with The World of Mirrors by Jamal Bassiouni

Starting this February 28, Egyptian artist Jamal Bassiouni’s solo exhibition The World of Mirrors will enchant viewers with vivid explorations of ancient Egyptian beliefs about enlightenment and the afterlife. Head over to the Artbooth Gallery on the ground floor of Centro Capital Centre by Rotana for your weekly dose of art and culture.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre. by Rotana, Abu Dhabi, Feb 29 to Apr 15, @artboothuae

Head over to Salt Camp for a portal into Japan

The new campsite at Louvre Abu Dhabi will take you into a world of all things Japan and is hosting the Japanese Festival in this month. Witness a whole host of uber festive themed activities in the very first musical festival by the cult burger brand pop-up. It features rainbow geishas, butterfly dancers and more musical performances. This is the last day, so don’t miss out.