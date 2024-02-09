Take note…

Three months after the opening of Terminal A, Abu Dhabi International Airport has officially been renamed Zayed International Airport. The directive was issued at the end of last year by UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This, of course, is a homage to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The new name came into effect today, February 9, 2024, after the official opening ceremony of Terminal A, popularly referred to as the Midfield Terminal.

The airport spans 742,000 square meters and will have an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers. It will be able to accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Those who use the airport will enjoy a fuss-free travel experience. The terminal will showcase the best-in-class technologies that feel like you’re boarding a flight to the future. Super smart interconnected biometric system will have passengers breezing through the airport formalities, and a digitized journey from self-service kiosks to streamlined security checkpoints and a state-of-the-art baggage handling system will have passengers covered from airport arrival until the boarding gate. This means ample time to enjoy the facilities now found within the new terminal.

Paging Mr Hunt…

Despite only opening on November 1, Abu Dhabi’s Midfield Terminal has already been seen by millions across the globe, thanks to its starring role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which landed in cinemas this summer. The terminal’s strikingly curvaceous roof, covering some 315 metres, provided the backdrop for one of the most exhilarating action scenes in the film. It saw 762 cast, crew and suppliers embark on seven days of intense filming production back in 2021, including lead protagonist, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). Back in June 2023, the Hollywood icon arrived in Abu Dhabi on the very first flight to touchdown at the terminal.

Want to learn more about the Midfield Terminal? Visit this link here.

Images: Supplied