The athletes have arrived, and they tell What’s On what they love most in the capital…

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is finally here, and 28 of the world’s top seeded female players are competing at this high-powered sporting extravaganza.

What’s On caught up with some of the biggest stars of the tournament this year, and here’s what they love most about Abu Dhabi…

Ons Jabeur

The inspiring world no. 6 is part of a long list of Arab women shining at this year’s tournament. On visiting and competing in Abu Dhabi, she says, ” This tournament is definitely one of the better ones in terms of organisation. In terms of attractions, I love the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque so much. There is a certain calmness I feel every time I visit, and if I had to choose one spot as my favourite in the city that would be it.”

Emma Raducanu

“I’m really into art, and architecture is something I enjoy seeing around the world, so I’m looking forward to visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi while I’m in town. Travelling builds character, especially when you get exposed to different cultures and have a chance to see how they operate. My mum always says you learn the most when you read or travel, and I believe that as well.”

Elena Rybakina

Top seed at the tournament, Elena Rybakina was at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi earlier this week, and had the chance to experience some of the iconic theme park’s major attractions on Yas Island.

Sorana Cirstea

Romania’s Sorana Cirstea told What’s On after a hard-fought first round win: “The first time I visited the UAE, I was only 18 or 19. Three years ago, I became a UAE resident, so I spend quite a bit of time here. While I’ve been to most, if not all of the classic attractions, I love the calmness of Abu Dhabi, and how safe it is here. Everything is so clean and organized, and the people are very helpful and welcoming. There are also so many great restaurants to enjoy in Abu Dhabi and in the UAE.”

Barbora Krejcikova

The 2023 Dubai champion and Olympic gold medalist says, “I’ve been here prior even just for holidays, and have visited pretty much all the major attractions in Abu Dhabi. I really like visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which is so beautiful, and I’m looking forward to visiting Ferrari World Abu Dhabi next.”

In addition to all the exciting action on court, fans also have a great selection of tempting food options to experience, such as the return of Miami Vibes in the the capital as well as a pop-up from SALT. Fan- favourite musical acts including The International Playboys and Milan on Sax, also perform during the opening and closing weekends.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen