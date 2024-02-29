Of epic sci-fi sequels and detective dramas…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Dune: Part Two

Releasing: February 29

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya

Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated new movies of this year, the sequel to Dune will see Paul Atreides unite with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Dark Game

Releasing: February 29

Starring: Ed Westwick, Lola Wayne, Rose Reynolds

A determined detective is in a race against time to stop a twisted game show on the dark web, where captives are forced to compete for their lives.

Fast Charlie

Releasing: February 29

Starring: Morena Baccarin, James Caan, Pierce Brosnan, David Chattam

Charlie Swift is a fixer with a problem: the thug he’s taken out is missing his head and Charlie will only be paid if the body can be identified. Enter Marcie Kramer, the victim’s ex-wife and a woman with all the skills Charlie needs.

Inside Man

Releasing: February 29

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Jake Cannavale, Lucy Hale

Based on true events, a disgraced police detective seeking redemption by going undercover to expose a violent crime syndicate. But as he sinks deeper into the mob, the price for absolution may be higher than he can afford.

One Life

Releasing: February 29

Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins

The story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia.

