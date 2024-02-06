We have some spicy ones this month…

Another season of Love Is Blind is dropping very soon, and Drive to Survive, lighting metaphorical fires in the paddock, which means your reality television fix for this month is sorted. February may be a short month but that just means we’ll have a more packed viewing schedule. More binge watching? Yes, please!

Series

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Genre: Reality

Launching: February 14

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks.

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

Cast: Noor Taher, Andria Tayeh, Rakeen Saad

Genre: Drama

Launching: February 15

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

Comedy Chaos

Cast: Raditya Dika, Susan Sameh, Mo Sidik

Genre: Comedy

Launching: February 16

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Films

Ashes

Cast: Alperen Duymaz, Funda Eryiğit, Mehmet Günsür

Genre: Drama/Romance

Launching: February 9

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

Code 8 Part II

Cast: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Natalie Liconti

Genre: Sci-Fi/ Action

Launching: February 28

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

The Abyss

Cast: Tuva Novotny, Peter Franzén, Kardo Razzazi

Genre: Drama/ Thriller

Launching: February 16

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world’s largest underground mine.

Documentaries

Einstein and the Bomb

Launching: February 16

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Launching: February 23

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

@netflix

Images: Supplied