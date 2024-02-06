Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this February
We have some spicy ones this month…
Another season of Love Is Blind is dropping very soon, and Drive to Survive, lighting metaphorical fires in the paddock, which means your reality television fix for this month is sorted. February may be a short month but that just means we’ll have a more packed viewing schedule. More binge watching? Yes, please!
Series
Love Is Blind: Season 6
Genre: Reality
Launching: February 14
Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks.
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
Cast: Noor Taher, Andria Tayeh, Rakeen Saad
Genre: Drama
Launching: February 15
A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.
Comedy Chaos
Cast: Raditya Dika, Susan Sameh, Mo Sidik
Genre: Comedy
Launching: February 16
After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.
Films
Ashes
Cast: Alperen Duymaz, Funda Eryiğit, Mehmet Günsür
Genre: Drama/Romance
Launching: February 9
From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.
Code 8 Part II
Cast: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Natalie Liconti
Genre: Sci-Fi/ Action
Launching: February 28
In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.
The Abyss
Cast: Tuva Novotny, Peter Franzén, Kardo Razzazi
Genre: Drama/ Thriller
Launching: February 16
As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world’s largest underground mine.
Documentaries
Einstein and the Bomb
Launching: February 16
What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
Launching: February 23
Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.
