Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 15 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Cala Vista

Backdropped by stunning Burj Al Arab views, this sea-facing alfresco restaurant serves up long, leisurely lunches, dreamy pool days, and relaxed yet romantic evening by the beach. Set among olive and lemon trees, the venue is an oh-so-pretty ode to the Amalfi Coast, with its printed blue tiles, whitewashed marble and stunning lounge. The menu is based around Italian comfort foods, given a modern twist befitting of the chic beachfront setting in Dubai. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas and delicious grills, the sharing menu is all about hearty Italian cooking. Must-try dishes include the chef’s signature fritto misto, a tortelloni alla Norma, and orecchio di elefante.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam

Agatha

Oh-so-glamourous Agatha is here to bring a touch of experiential dining to Habtoor City. In a venue that’s nothing short of show-stopping: think crushed crimson booths, crisp tablecloths, and a warmly lit grand bar, diners can look forward to a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. To go with this, a selection of cocktails will be available, flaunting expert mixology. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, resident DJs will add to the lively atmosphere spinning cool house beats.

Agatha, Habtoor City, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 883 2118. @agatha__dubai

Alizee

A new poolside spot for relaxed Mediterranean fare at Banyan Tree Dubai, there’s a pretty indoor restaurant, a lush terrace surrounded by greenery, and loungers dotted around the pool for those looking to enjoy a pool day. The contemporary restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine with Southern French flair. Pick from light appetisers, healthy salads, flavourful pasta, fresh grills, and taste sensations from the wood-fired oven, along with exotic seafood towers. For beverages, expect a diverse and unique range of drinks from fruit-forward cocktails, grape rosé and more, which add a holiday-type vibe to your experience.

Alizée Restaurant, Pool and Beach, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, pool from 7am to 7pm, beach from 7am to sunset, food (poolside) served from 11am and drinks from 8am. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com

71 Steak and Grill

71 Steak & Grill is a new pop-up at Emirates Towers Gardens, here to heat up Dubai’s dining scene with its inventive approach to fire-based cooking. The homegrown concept first started in Ajman and instantly became a hit with foodies travelling across the UAE just for a taste of head chef Brando Moros’ smoke-kissed and flame-licked creations. At the Emirates Towers pop-up, guests can choose to sit or in the charming restaurant or at the 12-seater grill counter for a more immersive dining experience. Choose from Black Angus or Wagyu – fillet, ribeye, or striploin – all served with either peppercorn or mushroom sauce.

71 Steak & Grill, Peacock Park, Emirates Towers Gardens, Dubai. January 26 to April 30, Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)58 662 6271. @71steakandgrill

Caro

It’s the season of steakhouses, and one of the newest steakhouses in Dubai can be found at Fairmont Dubai. This sleek and sophisticated meat-focused eatery feels as much like an exclusive club as it does a contemporary restaurant, with a gorgeous bar and a glass aging walk-in chamber. With accents of gold and expensive-looking wood, vintage glassware and suspended glasses, it’s a rich and regal-feeling venue, befitting of its Downtown location. On the menu, some of the world’s most premium cuts take centre stage, treated with the in-house dry aging and a Josper oven finale.

Caro, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Dubai 6.30pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 6.30pm to 2.30am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)58 118 3800. caro.dxb

Ilios

If you ever visited TL Mare Nostrum, perched on the rooftop of the Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, you might have noticed a restaurant space on the opposite side of the pool. That whitewashed restaurant has just opened as a brand-new Greek restaurant, Ilios. Fresh flavours inspired by the Grecian islands are at the heart of the menu, from the rich flavours of Athens to the relaxed tavernas of Mykonos. Further adding to the Grecian ambience, dinner guests can look forward to spirited entertainment, traditional Greek celebrations, and interactive experiences, including the much-Instagrammed plate smashing.

Ilios, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Beach, 1pm to 2am Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)58 559 4222. @iliosdubai

Tamada

Bringing a new slice of high-end, fun-dining to the already-impressive offering at SLS Dubai is Tamada. An energetic dinner and a show concept with a sultry, sophisticated edge, Tamada is located on the hotel’s 74th floor and promises twists on Eastern European fare. From the 7 Management team, who also operate smash-hits like February 30 and Lucia’s, Tamada pairs its unique cuisine with an extensive live entertainment programme, all masterminded by Guy Makoukian. It begins more low-key with dinner from 8pm to 11.30pm, then transforms into a late-night party spot for diners to dance the night away.

Tamada, SLS Dubai, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Weds to Sun. @tamadadxb

Leña

Chef Dani Garcia has brought his sleek steakhouse to Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah for the top Andalusian chef’s first UAE restaurant. The Marbella outpost (the second in the world, with Dubai the third) was voted the world’s most beautiful restaurant in 2021. And those same stunning interiors are found within the stunning new Dubai iteration. A flame-inspired design leads the aesthetic of this contemporary dining space. Guests are welcomed into an impressive bar and lounge area, which then moves through into a decadent dining space backed by an expansive open kitchen. Still to come in the next few weeks, the pièce de résistance is the outdoor terrace, with seating for 140, that gazes out over the Palm Jumeirah. Unsurprisingly, the menu is a meaty masterpiece with a dedicated steaks section, as well as premium cuts plus a selection of sharing plates like the Angus ribeye and roasted duck breast. But there’s also a whole ‘green section,’ featuring veggie options such as grilled avocado and a signature tomato salad. New for Dubai, there’s also seafood dishes including grilled king crab and oven baked tuna steak.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg

Franky’s Pizzeria

The final piece in The Park puzzle, a three-storey dining destination in JLT by EatX, is Franky’s Pizzeria. Joining casual cafe Splendour Fields and Southeast Asian eatery Hawkerboi, Franky’s specialises in contemporary Neapolitan style pizza and antipasti. There’s a cosy indoor restaurant and a lovely verdant terrace with rooftop views over JLT, which both have a casual and welcoming vibe. There’s options like made-at-the-table stracciatella and family meatballs to try, but really this place is all about the pizza, with options like black truffle and mushroom or the mussel and prawn, made fresh from the wood fired pizza oven.

Franky’s Pizzeria, Rooftop at The Park, JLT, 5pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)50 427 5217. @frankyspizzeria

Sushiyaki

Perched on the picturesque Madinat waterways, Sushiyaki is described as an upscale Japanese dining experience, where inventive and authentic dishes and flavours take centre stage. In a smart and sophisticated setting of dark woods, crimson leather booths and emerald green tiles, striking design elements include bold AI artworks and an open kitchen. There’s also a gorgeous water-facing terrace that’s perfect for the winter months, where guests can watch traditional abras float by as the dine. On the menu, guests can look forward to an array of flavourful sushis, grilled-to-order yakitori and x, which all promise to be the basis for contemporary Japanese dining at Sushiyaki.

Sushiyaki, Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 451 9170. @sushiyaki.dxb

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah

Dubai’s third iteration of popular pan-Asian eatery Asia Asia has landed at the rooftop of buzzy boutique hotel, Andaz Dubai The Palm. The venue has brought the same maximalist interiors found at the Dubai Marina and Business Bay locations to the 10,000 square foot space, with colourful pops of fuschia, gold and crimson, paired with rich textures of deep timber and plush velvets. Artifacts from Southern Thailand and the wider Asian continent pepper the venue, ensuring there’s interesting things to look at every way you turn. While there’s plenty to enjoy indoors, the alfresco terrace, with panoramic Palm views, is where you’ll find us in the winter months. On the menu, expect to dine on a newly enhanced menu of pan-Asian dishes.

Asia Asia, Andaz Dubai The Palm, 6pm to 1am Mon, Weds, Thurs and Sun, 6pm to 2am, Tues, Fri and Sat. @asiaasiauae

Berenjak

A Persian restaurant by way of London, Berenjak is now open in Dubai’s Dar Wasl. The unlicensed eatery, which has held a Michelin Bib Gourmand at its original UK outpost since 2019, serves up modern interpretation of founder Kian Samyani’s Iranian family meals from his childhood. A cosy space adorned in classical Persian patterns and rich fabrics, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, plus a private dining room with seating for up to 12. The menu promises some of London’s best-loved dishes, including the coal cooked kebabs served with Taftoon and Sangak. There will also be some Dubai exclusives, like the must-try Shishlik Omani, lamb chops marinated in dried lime, saffron and strained yoghurt.

Berenjak, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11.30pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 12.30am Fri and Sat, 12pm to 11.30pm Sun. Tel: (0)4 295 3644. berenjakuae

Salvaje

One of Madrid’s most fabulous festive restaurants, Salvaje has just opened its doors at The Address Opera Residences. You can already find Salvaje’s experimental cuisine in the region, as the brand opened in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, in 2022. Promising to serve up its signature ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy,’ diners can expect a vibrant fusion flavours. Paired with Instagrammable interiors and the kind of pumping party beats that make you want to get up and dance, it’s a formula known and loved on Dubai’s dining circuit.

Salvaje Dubai, Address Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @salvaje.dubai

Papas

Papas is the personality-packed Italian restaurant from Solutions Group, replacing Marina Social in the InterContinental Dubai Marina. Designed to look like a wholesome trattoria that’s been plucked straight from the streets of Rome or Florence, the kitsch decor is warm and inviting. There’s even a wine window at the entrance, where you can order a glass of grape and capture the perfect Instagram moment. Outside, the venue’s gorgeous Marina-facing terrace offers some of the most sought-after tables in the city, where traditional Italian flavours can be enjoyed against the backdrop of the twinkling Marina skyline. Inside, there’s also an open, glass-walled kitchen, so guests can watch the chefs at work, where fresh pasta hangs in neat rows, just like Nonna would have made it. Must-tries include the panzanella, nduja and burrata pizza, veal ossobuco and Sicilian cannoli.

Papas, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 6pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 1am Friday and Saturday. @papasdubai

XU

Hidden away in the Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, comes yet another new concept from Rikas Group, XU. A new licensed Cantonese restaurant, adorned with lanterns, neon lights, crimson-tiled walls, and mirrored ceilings, the mysteriously intimate spot opens for dinner only from 6pm to late. Whether you’re sat in the nightclub-esque lounge, by the open kitchen, or on the outdoor terrace, enjoy a sharing-style menu inspired by Cantonese cuisine with additional Southeast Asian flavours. Guests can choose from starters such as crispy lemongrass chicken and Peking duck pancakes, while mains include the usual suspects including sweet and sour chicken and a seafood clay pot with tamarind chilli sauce.