Get ready to be blown away…

Bibliophiles, we have some awesome news. The biggest book sale in the world, the Big Bad Wolf is returning to Dubai this March with amazing deals that will blow bibliophiles away.

The book sale takes place next month from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 10, opening each day from 10am until midnight. This year, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will return to Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City.

The sale will feature a whopping two million books – so of course, you can expect books spanning a number of genres and languages from English to Arabic, French and more. There will be plenty for children and adults alike.

You can sign up online now for early VIP access here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bad Wolf Books – UAE (@bigbadwolf.uae)

So, how much do the books cost?

If you’ve never been to a Big Bad Wolf book sale before, you need to know that the books are not expensive at all and in previous years, readers were able to bag books as low as Dhs5. According to the post by the Big Bad Wolf himself, you can snap up books at a 75 per cent discount.

Even if you don’t read, this is probably the one event you need to go to purchase gifts for a friend who does love to read.

Time to clear the bookshelf, wear your running shoes, show up and get ready to be blown away!