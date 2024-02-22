Lights, camera, action…

Yas Marina is bringing to you an out-of the-box cinematic experience with ‘Movies at the Marina’ – the perfect spot for cinephiles and film lovers to come together and appreciate their favourite flicks at this vibrant waterfront destination.

Immerse yourself in a world of film entertainment at this family-friendly venue, with movies under the night sky and the gorgeous weather to make the experience even better. The whole affair kicks off on Friday, February 23 at 7.30pm and continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sunday, March 17.

Kick back and relax in the comfort of the deck chairs and beanbags as you lounge during the screening. You can choose from a selection of blockbuster movies including favourties and classics like 10 things I hate about you, Moana, Mamma Mia, Spiderman and many more.

Of course, snacks at the cinema are mandatory, and the movie night won’t be complete without an array of food options to choose from. On the menu you’ll find soft drinks, popcorn, burgers, ice-cream and more to go with the viewing. If you’re looking for more than just movies to keep the whole family entertained, guests can enjoy thrilling activities such as foosball and air hockey before and after each screening.

The event is free-to-attend and is not ticketed, so make sure you arrive early to get the best seats in the house. For more information and further updates, please visit www.yasmarina.ae.

Movies at the Marina, Yas Marina, Fri to Sun, Feb 23 to Mar 17, 7.30pm, @yasmarinaabudhabi

Images: Supplied