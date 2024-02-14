Date night: The most romantic bars in Dubai
For drinks with your significant other, here’s where to head…
For the ultimate date night with cocktails, nibbles and a spot of staring into each others’ eyes (if you’re that type of couple), check out these romantic bars in Dubai.
Agora
As far as romantic bars are considered, Agora is one of the new outposts in Dubai that really takes the cake. With dimly lit lighting, incredible cocktails to boot and deep green and gold tones throughout the bar – What more could you want?
Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 3pm to 3am. @agora_dxb
Attiko
It’s only been weeks since Attiko heated up the rooftop drinking and dining scene, but the rooftop pan-Asian restaurant and lounge is a wonderful spot for your next date night. Spend the evening with 180-degree views of the purple-hued sunset, alongside the tunes from the resident violinist and DJ.
Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, Sun to Thur 4pm to 2am, Fri to Sat 4pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 350 9983, @attikodubai
Amazonico
Dubai’s DIFC is arguably the city’s most cosmopolitan district and if you haven’t checked out rainforest-inspired Amazonico then it’s time to get it on your must-visit list. The beautiful restaurant boasts an equally stunning rooftop terrace, complete with a DJ booth, fabulous cocktails and Latin American-inspired nibbles.
Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
The Guild – The Aviary
The third and final Act of The Guild, The Aviary is a intimate and cosy bar found inside the stunningly large restaurant inside ICD Brookfield Place. Past the draping curtain, enter a world of it’s own with soft piano tunes lulling in the background. This is romance personified.
The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Dinner, 6pm to 12am Monday to Wednesday, and 6pm to 1am, Thursday to Sunday. Tel:(0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com
Bahri
For the ultimate date night you need a cool cocktail bar such as Bahri. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics with vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains. The expansive terrace looks over the aquamarine waterways that meander from the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and on past the hotels. The cocktails are Insta-worthy, and the bar bites are the perfect accompaniment.
Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open 5pn to 1am Mon to Fri. @bahridubai
Bar Buci
At Bar Buci, discover an elegant Parisian-inspired cocktail bar with a vintage jazz vibe. Inspired by Rue de Buci that lies in the heart of Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bar Buci boasts stunning interiors with a sophisticated vibe, and a large outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. On the menu you’ll find a selection of French bites such as croquettes au boeuf bourguignon.
Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai
Caña by Tamoka
Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.
Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai
Galaxy Bar
This venue is internationally renowned for its late-night lounge experience and delicious cocktails. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first.
Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun 8pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com
Gohan
Hiding behind another business (La Cantine Du Faubourg, in this case) is an exciting concept for Dubai, but Gohan can’t conceal the crowds waiting to win entry to its small windowless barroom. Dimly-lit cube lanterns, red hues, low ceilings and occasional intimate DJ shows create a slick Tokyo meets Flat Iron New York speakeasy aesthetic. Once inside, diners will experience elegant Japanese street food with a refined menu of skewers, sushi and gyoza, that use top quality ingredients, throwing the likes of fois gras and caviar into the mix to up the dishes to a Dubai ‘high life’ level.
Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai
Honeycomb HI-FI
Calling all music lovers to this traditional izakaya-inspired venue, which is the first listening bar in the UAE. This stylish hole-in-the-wall is perfect for a romantic and intimate date night drink spot. Guests will have the chance to browse through their record selection, be involved in listening sessions as well as try their gorgeous cocktail menu.
Honeycomb HI-FI, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun, Tues to Thurs 7.30pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 7.30pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi
Jass Lounge
Forgoing the usual Dubai mantra that bigger is better, Jass Lounge has seating for roughly 40, but even that many seats feels like a squeeze. The walls are painted in aegean blue with gold accents everywhere from the fully-stocked bar shelves to the ornate gold archway entrance, to a corner bookshelf stacked filled with gold photo frames of the world’s greatest jazz artists. It’s an intimate, cosy spot for a romantic date night with excellent cocktails and a roster of live music acts ranging from soulful jazz classics to Latin jazz and even jazz tunes with Oud.
Jass Lounge, Gate District 2, DIFC, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (050) 912 4242, @jasslounge
Jetty Lounge
Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.
One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com
Koko Bay
Inspired by the tropical Balinese shores, Koko Bay has a rustic-luxe feel thanks to its rattan chairs, wicker loungers and chic, beachy aesthetic. A beach bar with a sophisticated twist, their fruity G&T’s are some of the best in town, and this is a romantic bar where you can enjoy sundowners with a view and your toes in the sand.
Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri, 8am to 1am Sat, 8am to 12am Sun. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae
Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge
If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to go to with your special person, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. You’ll find Laguna Lounge on the sands of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, bringing breezy Cyclades vibes to the city. The aesthetic has been designed to mirror the beach bars of Santorini or Mykonos, with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. Seating is split between high tables and low-lying lounge seating, all surrounding an ageing olive tree and a DJ booth that spins at the edge of the terrace.
Laguna Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-the-palm.com
Luna Sky Bar
For DIFC-dwellers, chic Luna Sky Bar is a fabulous after-work spot with its stunning terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai it’s great for an elegant cocktail evening with posh snacks such as truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.
Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com
Noepe
This stunning spot by the Dubai Creek is one of Dubai’s best-hidden gem bars. It’s got that instant on-holiday vibe, thanks to its whitewashed colour scheme with nautical interiors, and its location perched on the edge of the marina. As the sun sets, the palm trees light up with twinkly lights, and cosy sofas around the fire pit serve as the ultimate date-night location.
NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 602 1234, @noepedxb
Onda by Pierchic
Pierchic is renowned among locals and tourists alike, but now this iconic spot has even more to offer with the recently launched Onda by Pierchic. Located halfway up the pier on an elevated platform that is suspended above the rolling waves, Onda offers panoramic views of Dubai and the open ocean. Elevated seating is wrapped around the circular platform with a bar sitting central along with a DJ booth which sets the vibe. Here you can indulge in bubbles, spritz and bellinis as well as oysters, caviar and more.
Onda by Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @pierchicdubai
Roberto’s Bar Scala
Roberto’s has added a lounge, ‘Bar Scala’, offers another sleek spot for a mid-week drink. Tucked into the corner of the restaurant, it offers a chic and luxurious vibe with an extensive cocktail menu and a revolving DJ booth that sits above the bar.
Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 386 0066, robertosrestaurants.com
SoBe
Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.
SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 5pm to 3am Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm to 2am Sunday and Monday. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com
Treehouse
Treehouse has long been a popular bar for its cool downtown views and cosmopolitan feel. The newly renovated terrace has a cool botanical garden vibe with soft lighting and casual high and low tables.
Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 6pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com
Zeta Seventy Seven
There is nowhere better to grab a cocktail and enjoy a delicious meal all while wistfully gazing out into the skyline than at Address Beach Resort’s Zeta Seventy Seven. Situated atop the ultimate beach address overlooking the incredible Ain Dubai and adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools, Zeta Seventy Seven, offers a carefully crafted contemporary Asian menu with some incredible cocktails to match.
ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, restaurant opens daily from 11am to 1am (last orders at 11.30pm), pool opens at 10am to sunset (exclusive access for in-house guests only, with pool pool snack menu, featuring light snacks, poke bowls, gourmet sandwiches and burgers is available from 11am to sunset). Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort.
