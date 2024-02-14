Date night: The most romantic bars in Dubai

Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

The Guild – The Aviary

The third and final Act of The Guild, The Aviary is a intimate and cosy bar found inside the stunningly large restaurant inside ICD Brookfield Place. Past the draping curtain, enter a world of it’s own with soft piano tunes lulling in the background. This is romance personified.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Dinner, 6pm to 12am Monday to Wednesday, and 6pm to 1am, Thursday to Sunday. Tel:(0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

Bahri

For the ultimate date night you need a cool cocktail bar such as Bahri. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics with vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains. The expansive terrace looks over the aquamarine waterways that meander from the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and on past the hotels. The cocktails are Insta-worthy, and the bar bites are the perfect accompaniment.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open 5pn to 1am Mon to Fri. @bahridubai

Bar Buci

At Bar Buci, discover an elegant Parisian-inspired cocktail bar with a vintage jazz vibe. Inspired by Rue de Buci that lies in the heart of Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bar Buci boasts stunning interiors with a sophisticated vibe, and a large outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. On the menu you’ll find a selection of French bites such as croquettes au boeuf bourguignon.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai

Caña by Tamoka

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai

Galaxy Bar

This venue is internationally renowned for its late-night lounge experience and delicious cocktails. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first.

Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun 8pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Gohan

Hiding behind another business (La Cantine Du Faubourg, in this case) is an exciting concept for Dubai, but Gohan can’t conceal the crowds waiting to win entry to its small windowless barroom. Dimly-lit cube lanterns, red hues, low ceilings and occasional intimate DJ shows create a slick Tokyo meets Flat Iron New York speakeasy aesthetic. Once inside, diners will experience elegant Japanese street food with a refined menu of skewers, sushi and gyoza, that use top quality ingredients, throwing the likes of fois gras and caviar into the mix to up the dishes to a Dubai ‘high life’ level.

Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai

Honeycomb HI-FI

Calling all music lovers to this traditional izakaya-inspired venue, which is the first listening bar in the UAE. This stylish hole-in-the-wall is perfect for a romantic and intimate date night drink spot. Guests will have the chance to browse through their record selection, be involved in listening sessions as well as try their gorgeous cocktail menu.

Honeycomb HI-FI, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun, Tues to Thurs 7.30pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 7.30pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

Jass Lounge

Forgoing the usual Dubai mantra that bigger is better, Jass Lounge has seating for roughly 40, but even that many seats feels like a squeeze. The walls are painted in aegean blue with gold accents everywhere from the fully-stocked bar shelves to the ornate gold archway entrance, to a corner bookshelf stacked filled with gold photo frames of the world’s greatest jazz artists. It’s an intimate, cosy spot for a romantic date night with excellent cocktails and a roster of live music acts ranging from soulful jazz classics to Latin jazz and even jazz tunes with Oud.

Jass Lounge, Gate District 2, DIFC, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (050) 912 4242, @jasslounge

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Koko Bay

Inspired by the tropical Balinese shores, Koko Bay has a rustic-luxe feel thanks to its rattan chairs, wicker loungers and chic, beachy aesthetic. A beach bar with a sophisticated twist, their fruity G&T’s are some of the best in town, and this is a romantic bar where you can enjoy sundowners with a view and your toes in the sand.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri, 8am to 1am Sat, 8am to 12am Sun. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to go to with your special person, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. You’ll find Laguna Lounge on the sands of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, bringing breezy Cyclades vibes to the city. The aesthetic has been designed to mirror the beach bars of Santorini or Mykonos, with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. Seating is split between high tables and low-lying lounge seating, all surrounding an ageing olive tree and a DJ booth that spins at the edge of the terrace.