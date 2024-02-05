The first headliners have been announced…

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival.

The event returns to Dubai for a new edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, 2024 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be performing at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena – two of the biggest stages in town.

A number of comedians from across the globe have already been announced, but tickets are yet to go on sale. We will let you know as soon as they become available.

Here are the top funny stars heading to town…

Gad Elmaleh

Famous French funnyman, Gad Elmaleh is also returning to the city to make you laugh out loud at the Dubai Opera on Friday, April 12 and 13. He was voted the funniest person in France and has starred in several films including Coco, Priceless, and more.

Al Murray

One of Britain’s most recognisable comedians, Al Murray returns to Dubai to perform at the Dubai Opera on April 15. He was recognised as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy by The Observer in 2003 and voted the 16th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007.

Frank Skinner

Also performing on the Dubai Opera stage is a seasoned English comedian, actor, presenter, and writer. His not-to-be-missed show takes place on April 15. He has had four decades of experience in the comedy circuit, so you just know you’ll be roaring with laughter.

Chris Distefano

Chris Distefano has sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden, and it most likely will be the case when he performs at the Dubai Opera on April 16. Want a dose of the comedians before the date? Catch his Netflix specials, “Size 38 Waist” and “Speshy Weshy” for some hilarious entertainment.

Amer Zahr

Zahr is a Palestinian-American comedian bringing his 10 years of comedic antics to the Dubai Opera stage on April 17. Expect a night of laughter infused with thought-provoking humour. Zahr is also the author of Being a Palestinian Makes Me Smile and he even made a documentary called We’re Not White.

Spencer & Vogue

On April 19, you will catch this husband and wife comedic duo performing on stage at the Dubai Opera – which, unlike their popular podcasts, will contain unfiltered hilarity on their lives with no edits. Yes, this includes even the ‘side-eye’ type sort of stuff from Spencer’s obsession with James Blunt, to their shared competitiveness that has been the basis of their relationship. The duo has amassed podcast downloads of over 25 million, so you know they are going to get you howling with laughter.

Mo Gilligan

Performing on April 19, British comedian Mo Gilligan will bring a multifaceted range of humour to the stage. He began his comedic journey when he first started uploading comedy clips to social media as a hobby. But by 2017, Mo found global success when he became co-host of a chat show called The Big Narstie Show and he hasn’t looked back since. Expect a number of comedic antics to take place on stage from grime comedy to physical comedy and even musical comedy.

More comedians will be announced on dubaicomedyfest.ae which is where you can also purchase your tickets to go and see your favourite rib-tickler.

See you there!

Images: Supplied