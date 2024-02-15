Because of course, the 11235 others weren’t enough…

More of those spicy nuggets? We say yes (just in time for V-Day too). Al Baik has announced the opening of another branch to add to their roster in the city, as part of their swift expansion. They’re taking over and we’re not complaining, and this time doors are being opened and Al Baik being Al Baik-ed in Dubai Hills.

The newest outpost will be coming to the ADNOC service station in Dubai Hills, which means you’ll be able to pick up your favourite fried chicken via drive-thru as well. With the opening of this branch, the total number of outlets in the Al Baik network will come up to 11, and six in Dubai alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALBAIK in UAE (@albaikinuae)

The origin story

The history of this iconic fried chicken brand is laden with nostalgia and late nights when fast food is the only way to go. The brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It soon became the region’s most beloved fast-food brand because it’s cheap and effective, so to speak. Today, it has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALBAIK in UAE (@albaikinuae)

Where to get your Al Baik fix in the UAE

Al Baik came to the UAE for the very first time in 2020, with the Expo and has grown ever since. In Dubai, you can find it in these locations: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Rashidiya, Al Nahda and Al Diyafa. There are branches in Al Wahda Mall, Dalma Mall and Al Ain Mall in Abu Dhabi. There are also branches in City Centre Ajman, Al Majaz Waterfront and City Centre Sharjah.

@albaikinuae

Images: Supplied