The mall is part of the 7.4 million square metre, Dubai Creek Harbour mega project…

Is there anything Dubai doesn’t have? How about a drive through shopping mall? Well, that’s about to change as Emaar has unveiled the design of Dubai Square, a new retail and entertainment mall that will allow visitors to drive through it in electric cars. Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Square will be connected to the iconic Dubai Creek Tower.

Mohammed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar, spoke at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2024, “We are trying something exciting. This will be the first time cars can enter a mall so it will be very unique. We did not come up with this ourselves, we learnt it from somewhere.”

The mall aims to set a new standard in retail and go beyond traditional shopping environments. The project will use breakthrough technologies such as AI and will introduce innovative dining, entertainment, and retail concepts to visitors.

Dubai Creek Tower was set to be a new landmark architectural marvel within the Dubai Creek Harbour masterplan. At a (minimum) height of 1,300 metres, the observation tower would have been taller than the Burj Khalifa. However in August 2023, it was announced that the tower would undergo a redesign.

The new design has been approved and according to Mr Alabbar will be smaller than originally planned and no longer taller than the Burj Khalifa. “Everybody wants to have an apartment in Paris overlooking the Eiffel Tower, right? So we said ‘listen, our buildings are only 50 storeys tall, why do we have to build something one kilometre tall?”

“We changed our minds and we redesigned. In the coming months we will show the tower. I think we did something like male and female [towers], so Burj Khalifa will be the male and Creek Tower will be the female.”

Images: Emaar