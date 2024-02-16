Fantastic Friday: Here is the running order for day two of Untold Dubai
Let the hype continue…
This Friday marks day two of the already iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. If you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Friday breakdown.
If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Friday right here.
Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.
Here is the running order for Friday, February 16 at Untold Dubai.
How to find the stages
There is one main entry and exit point for the festival grounds, you will enter near Al Wasl Plaza, which is where the Galaxy Stage can be found.
A short walk away opposite the African Dining Hall at the Surreal water feature you will find the Time Stage.
Further along, you will find the Alchemy Stage before reaching the end of the Expo City area you will find the Main Stage.
Running order
Main Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Mr Shef Codes
|5.30pm to 6.30pm
|Hvmza
|6.45pm to 7.45pm
|Manal
|7.55pm to 8.40pm
|Badshah
|9.25pm to 10.25pm
|Tiesto
|11.40pm to 12.10am
|Hardwell
|12.25am to 1.55am
|Tujamo
|2am to 3.30am
Galaxy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Tentri
|7pm to 8pm
|Hameed B2B Omar Fayyad
|8pm to 9.30pm
|Daylomar B2B Tamer
|9.30pm to 11pm
|Arapu
|11pm to 12.30am
|Luciano
|12.30am to 2am
|Luciano B2B Arapu
|2am to 3am
Alchemy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Arkadyan
|6pm to 7pm
|Pachoulee
|7pm to 8.30pm
|Vzline
|8.30pm to 10pm
|Frday
|10pm to 11pm
|Freddie Gibbs
|11.10pm to 12.10am
|Retro Party
|12.10am to 3am
Time Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Amir Sharara
|4pm to 5.30pm
|Cool Cats
|5.30pm to 7pm
|Andor Gabriel
|7pm to 8.30pm
|Vladsta
|8.30pm to 10pm
|Scott Forshaw
|10pm to 11.30pm
|DJ Liutik
|11.30pm to 1am
|DJ Brooklyn
|1am to 2.30am
|DJ Kaboo
|2.30am to 4am
Ticketing and other important details
Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.
Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae
Images: Supplied