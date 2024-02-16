Let the hype continue…

This Friday marks day two of the already iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. If you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Friday breakdown.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Friday right here.

Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.

Here is the running order for Friday, February 16 at Untold Dubai.

How to find the stages

There is one main entry and exit point for the festival grounds, you will enter near Al Wasl Plaza, which is where the Galaxy Stage can be found.

A short walk away opposite the African Dining Hall at the Surreal water feature you will find the Time Stage.

Further along, you will find the Alchemy Stage before reaching the end of the Expo City area you will find the Main Stage.

Running order

Main Stage

Artist Running Time Mr Shef Codes 5.30pm to 6.30pm Hvmza 6.45pm to 7.45pm Manal 7.55pm to 8.40pm Badshah 9.25pm to 10.25pm Tiesto 11.40pm to 12.10am Hardwell 12.25am to 1.55am Tujamo 2am to 3.30am

Galaxy Stage

Artist Running Time Tentri 7pm to 8pm Hameed B2B Omar Fayyad 8pm to 9.30pm Daylomar B2B Tamer 9.30pm to 11pm Arapu 11pm to 12.30am Luciano 12.30am to 2am Luciano B2B Arapu 2am to 3am

Alchemy Stage

Artist Running Time Arkadyan 6pm to 7pm Pachoulee 7pm to 8.30pm Vzline 8.30pm to 10pm Frday 10pm to 11pm Freddie Gibbs 11.10pm to 12.10am Retro Party 12.10am to 3am

Time Stage

Artist Running Time Amir Sharara 4pm to 5.30pm Cool Cats 5.30pm to 7pm Andor Gabriel 7pm to 8.30pm Vladsta 8.30pm to 10pm Scott Forshaw 10pm to 11.30pm DJ Liutik 11.30pm to 1am DJ Brooklyn 1am to 2.30am DJ Kaboo 2.30am to 4am

Ticketing and other important details

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

Images: Supplied