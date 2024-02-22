Here is the full lineup of artists coming to Elrow Dubai 2024

We’re losing it…

Elrow Dubai is back this 2024 and we now have the full lineup of artists coming to the festival. Get ready for the return of one of the biggest music festival experiences in Dubai as DJ Fisher takes the headline title at this year’s Kaleidoscope-themed elrow festival taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on April 13, 2024, from 6pm.

The event promises an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances.

The first headliner announced

Fisher, if you aren’t aware is known for his infectious beats and iconic stage presence. He will lead the festival as the headliner, bringing his trademark sound to captivate the audience. Renowned tracks like Losing It, Yeah The Girls and Atmosphere propelled Fisher to international fame, making him a sensation across clubs and festivals worldwide. Fisher’s performance is expected to be a highlight, delivering an immersive experience that will leave attendees craving more.

This year’s elrow festival in Dubai will maintain its reputation for extravagant themes and immersive environments. Combining Fisher’s magnetic presence with elrow’s unique brand of entertainment, festivalgoers can anticipate an amalgamation of music, art, and theatrical performances. Basically, we know it’ll be a dope day out.

Adding to the vibes

Added to the lineup via Instagram, is none other than Eats Everything. You may know the British DJ and producer for his incredible sound when he first came onto the scene back in 2011 with the hit track Entrance Song. He has since gone on to release hits including Get Up, Space Raiders, and U (I Got A Feeling.)

Along with the addition of Eats Everything we can also expect Arielle Free, De La Swing and Toni Varga. Plus a yet-to-be-announced special guest.

Tickets are now on sale and start from Dhs350. You can snag your tickets here.

You don’t know elrow?

Known for its flamboyant and over-the-top decorations, costumes and confetti showers – expect to transcend into a unique carnival fantasy land. Elrow’s iconic fiestas have made the brand one of the biggest names on the house music event circuit around the world. And with 12,000 party people expected at the one-day festival in Dubai Media City Amphitheatre next April, this is certainly one party people won’t want to miss.The fest last year saw legends in the industry including Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera, so we can’t wait to see who’s on the bill this year.

See you there?