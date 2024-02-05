Plans for the week, sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty from soaking in cool music and digital art to trying out a new menu, celebrating the Year of the Dragon and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, February 5

Sway in your seat to classical music at Dubai Opera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

The InClassica International Music Festival has returned bringing a dose of classical music to Dubai. During the festival, budding young talent will come together with some of the world’s most established musicians who have dedicated themselves passionately to the craft. The festival runs until February 15. Get your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 1 to 15, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com, inclassica.com

Enjoy sips at a cool collab at Galaxy Bar

Globally recognized cocktail lounge, Galaxy Bar is hosting an interstellar collaboration called Eyes on the Stars where top talent from across the world can showcase their craft. On February 5, the inaugural collab takes off featuring the renowned Scarfes Bar from London. The bar has secured a spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2023, and on the night you can expect a curated menu and a selection of six signature drinks from both Galaxy Bar and Scarfes Bar. Don’t forget to book your spots on 050 513 5908.

Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Feb 5, Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Tuesday, February 6

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at SHI

No matter the celebration, there is a space for it in Dubai. Chinese New Year officially falls on Saturday, February 10, 2024, but there are several spots you can head to already to celebrate. From February 5 to 11, SHI is hosting a spectacular celebration. Kicking things off, each guest will be honoured with a traditional red envelope, symbolizing good luck and prosperity. These will be adorned on bonsai trees at SHI’s entrance. Special surprises will be concealed in lucky envelopes. For the food and beverages, a unique Dragon-themed welcome drink will be followed by a delicious feast – dragon fruit tiger prawn, crispy duck maki roll with volcano sauce, braised lamb pot, crispy chicken with lime sauce and chef’s special dessert.

SHI, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, until Feb 11, Dhs400, Tel: (0) 4 393 9990, @shi.dxb

Pull up a seat at Kiza’s first Supper Club of 2024

Pan-African restaurant in DIFC is hosting its first Supper Club of the year on Tuesday, February 6. KIZA x Journey’s End Pairing Menu will bring the essence of Pan-African cuisine to your plate paired with sips from Journey’s End vineyard from among the Schapenberg hills in Cape Town. This month, you will sip six distinct Spekboom wines. As for the menu, there’s popcorn baby squid, Klein Karoo lamb cutlet, and more. The experience will cost you Dhs395 per person.

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, 8pm to 11pm on Feb 6, Dhs395 per person. Tel: (0)4 453 9038 @kizadubai

Wednesday, February 7

Enjoy an all-new night brunch at The Lighthouse

Brunches are no longer synonymous with weekends, and you can enjoy plenty of weekday evening brunches. At The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar in Dubai Design District, your evening brunch will include free-flowing drinks, sumptuous dishes and live entertainment. The feast includes unlimited starters, a main course with a side dish and a sweet treat. Prices start from Dhs299 (house package).

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Dubai Design District (d3), Building 6, Dubai, every Wed from 8pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 champagne, Tel: (0)4 422 6024, thelighthouse.ae

Immerse yourself in a night of art and music

The Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) is pairing its popular digital show From Monet to Kandinsky. Revolutionary Art with live classical music. For two nights in February, expect a unique fusion of classical music by Soren Lyng Hansen with digital art by some of the greatest painters including Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Klee, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Hansen is one of the best Dubai-based cellists, double bassists and pianists. The show is 90 minutes long and begins at 8pm. Book here.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, Feb 7 and 26, 8pm, Tel: (04) 277 4044, toda.ae

Thursday, February 8

Tuck into a new menu at The Theatre

Dubai’s award-winning dinner show has launched a new menu with some delicious gourmet dishes. On the menu, you’ll find dishes by chef Reif Othman using the finest ingredients in each dish. Pick from salmon tartare, wagyu beef salads, sushi, thick rib-eye steak, pizzas, pasta and much more.