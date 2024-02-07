2024 seems to be the year of laughter as we have plenty of top notch comedians heading to the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

When: February 28

Where: Etihad Arena

Trevor Noah returns to Abu Dhabi in February with rib-tickling comedy and unmissable live entertainment. The highly-anticipated show is part of Trevor’s ‘Off the Record’ tour with the star performer’s unrivalled satire, wit and comedic genius which will undoubtedly be on full display. Read more here and book here.

Trevor Noah: Off the Record, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 28, Tel: (600) 511 115, @etihadarena

Jo Koy

When: May 26

Where: Etihad Arena

Jo Koy was initially slated to perform in 2023, but his performance was postponed due to ‘unforseen changes in the tour schedule’ to May 2024. Jo Koy has a unique brand of humour that he draws from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up. And his performances always leave his audiences in stitches. Read more here and book here.

Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 26, tickets bought prior valid for new dates. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Dubai

Kevin Hart

When: March 4

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE next year. He will be performing for one-night-only, on March 4, 2024. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humour. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, March 4, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Dubai Comedy Festival

When: April 12 to 21, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena

The bone-tickling comedy festival is returning to Dubai for a new edition for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, 2024 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be performing at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena – two of the biggest stages in town. Some of the funnymen announced thus far include Gad Elmaleh (April 12 and 13), Al Murray (April 15), Frank Skinner (April 15), Chris Distefano (April 16), Amer Zahr (April 17), husband and wife duo Spencer & Vogue (April 19) and Mo Gilligan (April 19). More comedians will be announced soon, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

Russell Kane

When: June 2

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian, Russell Kane was in Dubai last year in January 2023, and he is set to return on June 2, once again performing at the Theatre by QE2. He will be hitting the stage and tickling your funny bone with his sharp wit and storming physical comedy. Tickets for the show are priced from Dhs175 and can be purchased here. Do note, audience members ages 16 to 20 need to be accompanied by an individual aged 21 years or older.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs175, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai for the very first time. In typically sarcastic fashion, the actor and comedian announced his tour via an Instagram video that he would be bringing The Hustle tour to Dubai for the first time later this year. This new show will see Romesh put his signature observant comedy to a string of human conditions. Answering the big questions, with a comedic spin, expect him to tackle things like: are people inherently good? Is hustling the key to success? He’ll be examining all this – while providing no real answers, according to Coca-Cola Arena’s website. Tickets for the gig are on sale now, priced from Dhs195 for lower tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 25, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

