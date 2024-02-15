It’s finally here!

Untold Dubai has been the topic of many a conversation here at What’s On HQ and we are finally excited to know that the four-day festival begins today.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order right here.

Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.

Here is the running order for Thursday, February 15 at Untold Dubai.

How to find the stages

There is one main entry and exit point for the festival grounds, you will enter near Al Wasl Plaza, which is where the Galaxy Stage can be found.

A short walk away opposite the African Dining Hall at the Surreal water feature you will find the Time Stage.

Further along, you will find the Alchemy Stage before reaching the end of the Expo City area you will find the Main Stage.

Running order

Main Stage

Artist Running Time Jack Sleiman 6.30pm to 7.40pm John Newman 7.55pm to 8.55pm Ellie Goulding 9.25pm to 10.25pm Arkadia by Fehrplay 11pm to 12am Paul Kalkbrenner 12.15am to 1.45am Armin Van Buuren 2am to 4am Shaun Warner 4am to 4.40am

Galaxy Stage

Artist Running Time Akos 8pm to 9pm Shemroon 9pm to 11pm Kasia 11pm to 1am Sven Vath 1am to 3am Dubfire 3am to 5am

Alchemy Stage

Artist Running Time Zo 7.30pm to 9.30pm Andy C 9.30pm to 11pm Chase & Status 11pm to 12.30am Retro Party 12.30am to 3am

Time Stage

Artist Running Time Poltom 4.30pm to 6pm CDJ Cristian-Daniel 6pm to7.30pm 4Awl 7.30pm to 9pm Lilian Bilotta 9pm to 10.30pm Rhum G 10.30pm to 12am Aaron Sevilla 12am to 1.30am Tom Higham 1.30am to 3am

Ticketing and other important details

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

