Thursday things: Here is the running order for day one of Untold Dubai
It’s finally here!
Untold Dubai has been the topic of many a conversation here at What’s On HQ and we are finally excited to know that the four-day festival begins today.
If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order right here.
Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.
Here is the running order for Thursday, February 15 at Untold Dubai.
How to find the stages
There is one main entry and exit point for the festival grounds, you will enter near Al Wasl Plaza, which is where the Galaxy Stage can be found.
A short walk away opposite the African Dining Hall at the Surreal water feature you will find the Time Stage.
Further along, you will find the Alchemy Stage before reaching the end of the Expo City area you will find the Main Stage.
Running order
Main Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Jack Sleiman
|6.30pm to 7.40pm
|John Newman
|7.55pm to 8.55pm
|Ellie Goulding
|9.25pm to 10.25pm
|Arkadia by Fehrplay
|11pm to 12am
|Paul Kalkbrenner
|12.15am to 1.45am
|Armin Van Buuren
|2am to 4am
|Shaun Warner
|4am to 4.40am
Galaxy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Akos
|8pm to 9pm
|Shemroon
|9pm to 11pm
|Kasia
|11pm to 1am
|Sven Vath
|1am to 3am
|Dubfire
|3am to 5am
Alchemy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Zo
|7.30pm to 9.30pm
|Andy C
|9.30pm to 11pm
|Chase & Status
|11pm to 12.30am
|Retro Party
|12.30am to 3am
Time Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Poltom
|4.30pm to 6pm
|CDJ Cristian-Daniel
|6pm to7.30pm
|4Awl
|7.30pm to 9pm
|Lilian Bilotta
|9pm to 10.30pm
|Rhum G
|10.30pm to 12am
|Aaron Sevilla
|12am to 1.30am
|Tom Higham
|1.30am to 3am
Ticketing and other important details
Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.
Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae
