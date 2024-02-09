Wizz Air has done it again…

When we say these flights are cheap, we really, really, mean it. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s only ultra-low-fare national airline, is offering a flash sale of 20 per cent off on tickets booked on February 9 for trips scheduled until June 30, 2024.

The promotion is meant to commemorate operations at the newly-renamed Zayed International Airport, and includes reduced fares on tickets to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia -vibrant cities, natural paradises and stunning, fast paced metropolises.

The selected routes include Alexandria, Ankara, Aqaba, Bishkek, Cairo, Dammam, Kutaisi, Kuwait, Larnaca, Muscat, Medina, Samarkand, Sohag, Tashkent, Turkistan, and Yerevan among others, and fares are starting from as low as Dhs59.

Holiday planning mode activated

You can book your tickets now at wizzair.com and on the WIZZ mobile app, and avail your amazing discount today. You can also use WIZZ Flex, which allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Clearly, now is the perfect time to book your summer holidays so that they won’t break the bank. You can plan a well-deserving, relaxing vacation and also save on your bucks to do more exciting, fun things on your trip.

Flying out of Abu Dhabi will be even more seamless and convenient, with the Zayed International Airport. The advanced infrastructure will offers you the best possible passenger experience.

