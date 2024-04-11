Big LOLs incoming…

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival.

The event returns to Dubai for a new edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, 2024 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be mostly performing at the stunning Dubai Opera over the festival, with a few shows taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets can be bought here for a starting price of Dhs250.

Here are the top stars you don’t want to miss…

Katherine Ryan

When: Friday, April 12

Where: Dubai Opera

Kicking off the week of hilarity is none other than comedian, writer, presenter, actress, and singer, Katherine Ryan. She will be making her Dubai debut on April 12. Ryan is a familiar face on British TV and radio panel shows and is quite popular, so don’t wait around to snap up your seats.

Gad Elmaleh

When: Friday, April 12 and 13

Where: Dubai Opera

Famous French funnyman, Gad Elmaleh is also returning to the city to make you laugh out loud at the Dubai Opera on Friday, April 12 and 13. He was voted the funniest person in France and has starred in several films including Coco, Priceless, and more.

Kenny Sebastian

When: Sunday, April 14

Where: Dubai Opera

Sebastian is back with his tomfoolery focusing on the themes of parents, love & generational trauma with the addition of some tunes. Want a dose of the comedian before the show? Head to Netflix and watch his latest special The Most Interesting Person in the Room. He has performed over 1,000 shows across the world, so you know this is going to be a night packed with laughter.

Al Murray

When: Tuesday, April 16

Where: Dubai Opera

One of Britain’s most recognisable comedians, Al Murray returns to Dubai to perform at the Dubai Opera on April 15. He was recognised as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy by The Observer in 2003 and voted the 16th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007.

Chris Distefano

When: Tuesday, April 16

Where: Dubai Opera

Chris Distefano has sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden, and it most likely will be the case when he performs at the Dubai Opera on April 16. Want a dose of the comedians before the date? Catch his Netflix specials, “Size 38 Waist” and “Speshy Weshy” for some hilarious entertainment.

Amer Zahr

When: Wednesday, April 17

Where: Dubai Opera

Zahr is a Palestinian-American comedian bringing his 10 years of comedic antics to the Dubai Opera stage on April 17. Expect a night of laughter infused with thought-provoking humour. Zahr is also the author of Being a Palestinian Makes Me Smile and he even made a documentary called We’re Not White.

Zarna Garg

When: Thursday, April 18

Where: Dubai Opera

This trailblazing Indian immigrant mom from NYC is jetting into Dubai packing her humour, wit, and fearless social commentary. Besides being devoted to her social media following, she passionately advocates for change and representation in comedy and speaks about bravely about criminalizing evil mother-in-law behaviors.

Spencer & Vogue

When: Friday, April 19

Where: Dubai Opera

On April 19, you will catch this husband and wife comedic duo performing on stage at the Dubai Opera – which, unlike their popular podcasts, will contain unfiltered hilarity on their lives with no edits. Yes, this includes even the ‘side-eye’ type sort of stuff from Spencer’s obsession with James Blunt, to their shared competitiveness that has been the basis of their relationship. The duo has amassed podcast downloads of over 25 million, so you know they are going to get you howling with laughter.

Mo Gilligan

When: Friday, April 19

Where: Dubai Opera

Performing on April 19, British comedian Mo Gilligan will bring a multifaceted range of humour to the stage. He began his comedic journey when he first started uploading comedy clips to social media as a hobby. But by 2017, Mo found global success when he became co-host of a chat show called The Big Narstie Show and he hasn’t looked back since. Expect several comedic antics to take place on stage from grime comedy to physical comedy and even musical comedy.

Head here to check out the whole line-up and to book your seats.

dubaicomedyfest.ae

Images: Supplied