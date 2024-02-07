Tickets are on sale now from Dhs150…

Ready to sing “You’re Beautiful…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? British singer-songwriter James Blunt is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, May 24.

The acoustic-tinged pop singer, who is best known for hits like Goodbye My Lover, Bonfire Heart, and 1973, will land in Dubai as part of his new album tour Who We Used To Be.

Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them directly from the Coca-Cola Arena website: coca-cola-arena.com

Tickets are priced at at Dhs150 for bronze, Dhs250 for silver, Dhs350 for gold, Dhs550 for diamond, Dhs650 for platinum, and Dhs850 for royal.

“I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024,” James Blunt shared.

“My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to returning to Dubai, it’s always amazing to perform in front of such a passionate and supportive audience”.

James Blunt is known for his evocative storytelling, distinctive voice and emotive performances, and the new tour will showcase his impressive music evolution from his nostalgic chart-topping hits to songs from his latest album.

More epic performances this year…

Music fans, Glaswegian rock band Simple Minds will be taking on the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in February. You may remember them from such hits as ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Belfast Child’, ‘Glittering Prize‘, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime‘ and ‘Waterfront‘. Their biggest hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, was used on both the opening and closing credits, of the seminal era-defining movie, The Breakfast Club.

Also later this month, one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to February 18.

James Blunt, Who We Used To Be Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Friday, May 24. 9pm. From Dhs150. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Provided