The pop songstress has sadly had to cancel due to family reasons…

Just shared via her Instagram, Bebe Rexha has announced that she will no longer be performing at the mega festival taking place at Expo City, Untold Dubai.

On an Instagram story, the American hitmaker posted “Due to unforeseen circumstances, I’m no longer able to perform at Untold Festival.” She then went on to say, “I love all my Dubai fans and hope to be back to perform soon xoxo Bebe.”

It’s understood that she’s been forced to pull out due to family reasons.

Set to perform on the Main Stage on day two (Friday, February 16) of the Untold Festival, Bebe Rexha was set to serve up her signature pop sound with a touch of alternative rock and R&B. We’ll keep you posted to see what this means for the rest of the day’s line-up.

Still to perform at Untold

While it’s a shame to see that the talented star will no longer make it for Untold Dubai, we still have an incredible star-studded lineup making its way to the festival.

If you’re still after a more pop scene at the Untold Festival, you can expect the likes of G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding and John Newman to hit the main stage. If your scene is more house and EDM, there is a long list of incredible performers making their way to Expo City including Tiesto, Don Diablo, Major Laser and countless other local and international artists.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Thursday here.

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300.

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

Images: Supplied