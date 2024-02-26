From lofty views to Riviera-inspired lagoons…

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to pool days in Dubai. From family-friendly beachfronts to relaxed seaside spots where even your pooch is welcome, there’s endless options for pool and beach days in Dubai. But when only the best will do, you need to splash out on one of these 11 luxe Dubai pool days.

Safina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Daycays got a little more luxe at One&Only The Palm late last year when the regal resort on the Palm Jumeirah debuted its oh-so-chic pool experience, Safina. Set between the resort rooms and the romantic 101 Dining, Lounge & Marina, the temperature-controlled pool takes centre stage, surrounded by plush white loungers on both sides. There’s split level seating areas that resemble a breezy outdoor lounge on one side, that provide a lovely spot for poolside sips, and chilled music serving as a relaxing backing track. The standout offering is curated to make every guest feel special, with neat wooden amenity trays stocked with sun screen, fans and even UNO cards for some competitive play. Attentive staff regularly pass by to clean sunglasses, top up water, and offer refreshing snacks, that go nicely with a concise menu of charcuterie and cold cut platters available to guests alongside signature cocktails and an array of premium wines and Champagnes.

Safina, One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8.30am to sunset, Dhs450 weekdays, Dhs650 weekends. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @safina_dxb

Cloud 22

One of the most show-stopping stars of the culinary and leisure offering at Atlantis The Royal is Cloud 22. This dazzling pool deck connects the two towers of this skyscraping, ultra-luxury resort with a shimmering infinity pool flanked by luxe, air-conditioned cabanas complete with plunge pools, and day beds positioned overwater. A swim-up bar, pumping tunes and a delightful menu for poolside grazing complete the five-star offering. Single sun loungers are priced at Dhs450 Monday to Thursday, and Dhs650 from Friday to Sunday (and on public holidays). The double day beds are priced at Dhs1,250 for two Monday to Thursday, and Dhs1,750 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (plus public holidays). This rate is for entry only, with nothing redeemable.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm daily, Dhs450 Mon to Thurs, Dhs650 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 426 3000. atlantis.com

Tapasake

Part of the dazzling new leisure and dining array at One&Only One Za’abeel, Tapasake is an adults-only pool experience offering show-stopping city vistas, a vibrant menu of Nikkei flavours, and – the jewel in its crown – the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Set across the top of The Link, a cantilever of exciting culinary and nightlife experiences, Tapasake is Dubai’s most luxurious new pool day, with a whole host of options for tan-topping, from pool-facing loungers to air-conditioned private cabanas and even sunken seating set within the pool. Pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs1,000, with Dhs400 redeemable on poolside dining.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm, restaurant 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, adults-only, Dhs1,000 with Dhs400 redeemable. @tapasakedubai

SAL

When it comes to experiencing poolside life in the most luxurious fashion, SAL, a stunning Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and poolside experience at the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. There’s a breezy-oceanic theme to the whole venue, with a duo of swimming pools flanked by loungers and cabanas, plus a mirrored restaurant that spills out onto a split-level terrace. The first swimming pool is a family-friendly freshwater pool, then over the bridge you reach the show-stopping, adults-only infinity pool, which juts out into the ocean. The whole space oozes chic Riviera vibes, with an impressive menu of French-Mediterranean cuisine perfect for long, lazy lunches, plus poolside eats served straight to your lounger.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs700 with Dhs350 redeemable. Tel: (800) 323232. @sal_burjalarab

Bulgari Yacht Club

If you’re looking for a laidback pool day when only luxury will day, Bulgari Yacht Club’s pool day is the one to book. The brand’s first ever yacht club is set adjacent to the resort, overlooking a 46-boat harbour and oozing Mediterranean charm. Inside the main building, there’s the chic Italian-inspired yacht club restaurant, a members lounge and a kids’ club. The alfresco area is where this spot truly shines, with elegant wooden cabanas (that can fit up to three) – complete with Bulgari amenities – surrounding a temperature-controlled pool. You’ll pay Dhs600, fully redeemable through the week, and Dhs1,000 with Dhs700 redeemable on weekends.

Bulgari Yacht Club, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeirah 2, daily 9am to sunset, Dhs600 fully redeemable weekdays, Dhs1,000 with Dhs700 redeemable weekends. Tel: (0)4 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

For a seriously wow-worthy pool day in Dubai, book a cabana at Address Beach Resort. The sun loungers are reserved for in-house guests only, so to access this world record-breaking rooftop pool – home to some of the best views of Dubai – you’ll need to book a cabana. This means your own temperature-controlled indoor area – complete with a TV and sofas when you want to take a break from the heat – as well as a separate WC. Cabana guests can enjoy services like cold towels and sunglass cleaning, while grazing their way through the excellent menu of pan-Asian poolside eats. Cabana bookings start from Dhs2,777 for four adults.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 9am to sunset, Dhs2,777 for four. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With a fabulous location, stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city. Bag yourself a spot by the sparkling temperature-controlled pool and catch those rays. The beach club is in prime position to offer you incredible sea and Dubai marina skyline views so make sure you stay around to catch that sunset – it’s epic from here. Single sun beds are priced from Dhs200 Monday to Thursday and Dhs250 Friday to Sunday.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset, Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Aura

The 210-metre-high Aura Skypool has quickly become the place to see and be seen if you’re looking for a Dubai pool day that comes with a view. Its star attraction is a 360-degree wrap around swimming pool, that on a clear day offers the kind of panoramic vistas that feel like they’ve been photoshopped. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. There’s also an indoor lounge that offers a more laid-back experience. Morning experiences (10am to 2pm) start from Dhs250, while the afternoon slot (3pm to sunset) is priced from Dhs275. Full day passes start from Dhs525. Book the morning if you want to chill-out while you drink in the views, while the afternoon set pairs perfectly with dreamy sunsets and musical entertainment if you’re after something more lively.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6am to sunset, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Nobu by the Beach

The first beach club by the Nobu brand, Nobu by the Beach offers a premium experience with sleek sun loungers, a refreshing infinity pool and top service. While many beach clubs in the city come with thumping DJ sets and lashings of live entertainment, Nobu by the Beach favours a more relaxed feel, where chilled background beats allow you to enjoy the palm-tree fringed pool and plush loungers in serenity. As well as lounger rates (Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun, entry only), there are also a range of day bed and luxury cabanas available, starting from Dhs1,000 per couple (non-redeemable).

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Twiggy

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic beach club and restaurant by the creek. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views, while the endlessly-inviting lagoon is flanked by sugary soft sand, where a string of luxurious loungers dot the water. There’s the multiple award-winning Mediterranean menu, effortless cool Côte d’Azur vibes, lively weekend DJ sets – often headlined by international acts – and the kind of personable and attentive service that makes sure every guest feels special. Rates are priced at Dhs200 through the week and Dhs250 on weekends (non redeemable). If you want to go all out, book one of the aptly named cabanas: Bardot or Grace, and get-together with a group of up to 10.

Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Summersalt

Guests at Summersalt are invited to experience this luxe Burj Al Arab facing spot both for pool days and dining. A generously-sized beach club with a boho-luxe feel, there’s a collection of loungers dotted across the beachfront, perfect for enjoying a day of tanning, with slick service ensuring guests’ every whim is catered to as they dine and graze at their lounger. For a more formal dining experience by the beach, book into the restaurant, where you can tuck into Summersalt’s delicious menu of classic Nikkei flavours which fuses Peruvian and Japanese dishes but with a beachy twist. Pool passes are either Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable, or Dhs500 for entry-only.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, beach 9am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12.30pm to 12am daily, Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable. Tel: (800) 323 232. @summersaltbeachclub