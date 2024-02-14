Indulge in the rich flavours of Asia with a European touch…

Foodies, if you have plans to see a show at the Dubai Opera in the near future, take note: Alba Restaurant is opening its doors a stone’s throw away from the stunning performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai.

Alba Restaurant is set to open in March bringing a skilful blend of comfort street food with a gastronomic European touch.

3 of 12

Inside, Alba boasts a groovy vibe, trendy music and a show kitchen creating an atmosphere which marries European elegance with elements inspired by Asian culture and philosophy.

You might also like Bisou: A stunning new restaurant is opening its doors in Dubai Opera district

A highlight? The one-of-a-kind bar concept which will bring together Asian flavours, traditional brewing techniques, and the mystique of Asian wildlife. Expect an extensive selection sourced from breweries across Japan from the delicate flavours of high-grade sake to sips with umami notes.

As for cocktails, the sips have been crafted with creativity and precision with vibrant colours, exotic garnishes and unexpected flavour combinations. There will be plenty of mocktails and organic teas to choose from, too.

Additionally, the venue will brag a secret authentic space for special tea ceremonies, adding a layer of cultural richness to the dining experience.

What’s On the menu?

Alba showcases a culinary offering which reflects the long-lasting cultural exchange between East and West – a blend of traditional flavours of Korea, Japan and China with modern European techniques. Curated by chef Vladimir Chistyakov and chef Minho Ted Shin, expect signature dishes such as caviar and uni, beef yuk-hwe, wagyu maki and more.

Alba is a concept by Metafoodies Restaurants Management, a new hospitality group in Dubai. The hospitality team also announced the opening of Bisou this month which is also located in the Opera district right opposite Alba. Bisou, which translates to “Kiss”, will bring a novel concept to the city, one that ‘combines French classics and Middle Eastern spirit with the love of French literature.’ Read more here.

Alba Restaurant, Opera district, Downtown Dubai, opening in March, Mon to Thurs 6pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 12am, @albarestdubai