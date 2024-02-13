Where flavours, spirits and stories unite…

We love heading to the Dubai Opera, and like many others, grabbing a spot to eat before or after the show is a topic of conversation that tends to pop up when making plans to catch a performance. Luckily, we have a plethora of stunning restaurants available around Dubai Opera to make our dining choice easier, and we are about to have one more when Bisou opens its doors in March this year.

The fine dining destination is set to bring a novel concept to the city, one that ‘combines French classics and Middle Eastern spirit with the love of French literature.’

Bisou, in case you were wondering, translates to “Kiss” symbolising unity, friendship and love – a theme that is reflected in every aspect of the dining experience.

Inside, the venue will boast warm and spacious interiors exuding an elegant style that will remind you of a romantic restaurant in France. And it looks absolutely amazing.

Those who dine at Bisou will enjoy their experience fueled by love and classic literature.

The menu has been created by enowned brand Chef Vladimir Chistyakov and Chef Alexander Loshinin. With a fusion of French and Middle Eastern in mind, expect dishes like dates tahina with yuzu black caviar, lamb shoulder with root vegetables, bouillabaisse with rouille and garlic croutons, and much more.

The cocktail menu is also influenced by the romantic story of a French Librarian and an Arabic Poet and is shaped by literary giants including Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Jules Verne, Alexandre Dumas, and ‘One Thousand and One Nights’. Prefer wine? You will find a selection of sips from across the globe.

Bisou is a concept by Metafoodies Restaurants Management, a new hospitality group in Dubai. Right opposite Bisou, the hospitality team are working on Alba Restaurant – a ‘Mediterr-Asian’ restaurant we can’t wait to find out more about. Stay tuned…

@bisou.dubai

Images: Supplied