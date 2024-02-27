We’re wheely excited…

Monster Jam is roaring back to Abu Dhabi for a family-fun day this summer. Taking place on June 8 and 9, 2024, a selection of 5,5000kg monsters are making a screaming return to the Etihad Arena in the capital for a weekend that’s sure to be packed with adrenaline and fun.

The competition will see top competitors come head-to-head in three divisions: Racing, two-wheeled skills, and freestyle. Expect to see heated rivalries, high-flying gravity-defying stunts, high-speed manoeuvres and fierce head-to-head battles.

These daring acts of brazen extremity-pushing are all in the name of impressing you — the spectator — who, via your smartphone, is in charge of allocating scores and awe, ultimately deciding the league table of monster machines.

And there’s been confirmation on three Marvel-inspired trucks that will be showcasing their cool looks and moves.

Meet the marvel-ous mon-stars…

Black Panther

Showcasing the majestic purple glow of Wakandan purple-hued vibranium, the Black Panther Monster Jam truck will be hard to miss. Monster Jam veteran (since 2010) will pilot this all-new truck when it roars into Etihad Arena. He boasts a career highlighted by accolades such as Rookie of the Year and a Double Down Showdown victory in Las Vegas.

Thor

Featuring the God of Thunder’s helmet and cape and a massive version of his mighty hammer, driver Mjölnir Myranda Cozad will show off her aggressive yet thrilling style. It’s sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Spider-Man

Your spider senses will be tingling when you see this classic blue and red Monster Jam truck complete with a larger-than-life spider icon. Bernard Lyght is known for his showmanship and entertainment prowess and will impress fans with his stunts and electrifying performance.

And there’s more…

Grave Digger

Grave Digger has dominated the competition for over four decades. When Matt Cody steps into the driver’s seats, he is set to continue the truck’s legacy of success.

El Toro Loco

If it’s power you want, El Toro Loco driven by Blake Granger will power your adrenaline. The Monster Truck will charge into the arena with an air of unpredictability and power (aka beast energy) and will show off his trademark “aggressively calm” driving style.

Megalodon

This menacing monster is sure to thrill fans with a formidable shark-like appearance. With experienced driver, Charlie Pauken behind the wheels, be prepared to be thrilled with his skills and finesse behind the wheel.

Ticket details

Can’t wait to roar on over? Tickets are available to purchase online here.

Ticket prices below:

Bronze: Dhs145

Silver: Dhs250

Gold: Dhs385

Platinum: Dhs485

VIP: Dhs645 (inclusive of event and pit party)

Additional pit party tickets can be added on to categories (besides VIP) for an additional Dhs50. And fans buying packs of four can avail a 15 per cent discount.

Monster Jam Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 8 (1pm and 6pm) and June 9 (1pm), pit party on both days at 10am, prices from Dhs145, family pack deals available, @proactivevents_me

Images: Supplied