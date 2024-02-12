For lovers of Pret…

Pret A Manger, the UK’s beloved sandwich and coffee shop chain and perhaps one of the best exports from the land beyond yonder, is taking over the city, with two new locations to add to the steadily growing network of Pret outlets across the city.

The organic coffee and freshly-made food franchise is dropping pins in Media City and Emaar Square. These new openings bring the total number of shops openings across Dubai to seven, with other locations in Index Mall, Bay Avenue Mall, DIFC and the Airport Terminals 1 and 3.

The new shops are located in Building 4 of Emaar Square, Downtown Dubai, and on the ground floor of Building 24 in Dubai Internet City. The choice of location is prime – perfect to service the busy professionals as well as the residents of the areas.

Be Pret on the go

If you live or work in any of these areas, you can now pass by and grab one of Pret’s freshly handmade sandwiches, salads, and baked treats, and of course the 100 per cent organic, delicious Barista-prepared drinks, on the daily. Everything in Pret is made fresh throughout the day with quality ingredients.

The Media City location is set to be the flagship Pret store in the UAE. It’s the perfect spot to host casual meetings, grab lunch with your colleagues or set up your work station for the day.

A separate catering menu is also available for delivery from all stores. This menu has proven to be a huge success for business meetings and social gatherings and now with delivery across Dubai, you can have the best breakfast and lunch meetings ever.

Head over now – we’ll see you there!

Pret A Manger, across various locations, @pretuae

Images: Supplied