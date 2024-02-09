Mark your calendars music lovers…

The second edition of Wireless Music Middle East was initially set to take place on March 2, 2024, however the festival of beats was postponed until further notice.

Now we have confirmation that it will still return for a 2024 edition in November 2024. Event organisers, Live Nation Middle East have promised an even “bigger and better” show for Wireless Middle East 2.0.

The inaugural Wireless Music Middle East took place at Abu Dhabi’s favorite alfresco events ground, Etihad Park (Yas Island) on March 11 2023.

The one-day, sell-out, self-styled-urban music festival featured such hit list headliners as Travis Scott, M.I.A, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine and Young Stunners, along with UK drill sergeant K-Trap, Raja Kumari, $kinny, Dizzytooskinny, Dafencii, Casa Vince, DJ Nico, and DJ Liutik.

It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

More than just music

The first Abu Dhabi edition of Wireless showed us that it’s not just about the music. There were outstanding food and beverage adventures along with exclusive, engaging activations.

Live Nation Middle East has told us to expect more of the same for 2024.

Talking about the announcement, James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East, said: “Wireless Festival Middle East 2024 is poised to once again be a monumental event on the Abu Dhabi music calendar. We’re thrilled to bring the festival back for its second year, and we can’t wait to share the incredible lineup and experiences we have

Strong roots

The festival, which began life in London has seen some incredible acts light up its stage in the past including Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, J Cole, and Tyler, the Creator, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Stormzy and Skepta. Could we be seeing any of these artists touching down in Abu Dhabi?

Stay tuned to What’s On to get those all important line-up updates first.

Pricing and tickets

There’s no news yet on when tickets will go on sale, or what the price will be.

But we can give you the 2023 information, which should give you some idea. Tickets went on sale in January for the March festival, but they could be available earlier this year, with a infastructure and pipeline already established.

Basic admission in 2023 was Dhs295 and you could get golden circle tickets for Dhs795 via Ticketmaster.

More updates on tickets, as soon as they get announced.

Etihad Park, Yas Island, November 2024.

Images: Provided