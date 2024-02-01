It’s all about the money, money, money…

Quite contrary to what Jessie J taught us. Valentine’s Day is indeed a time to spoil your significant other with the best of the best, and Dubai has a deal for every dime for this special occasion. This corner of the Internet is all about those packages that will make your jaw drop, your head ache and your wallet itch, because you best believe there are some of those out there. Read on and be amazed ( and also mortified).

Nikki Beach

Price tag: Dhs10,000

Nikki Beach’s Valentine’s Day deals include a package closing on Dhs10,000 which includes a set menu with a caviar selection, a prestige Champagne pairing, unlimited wines and spirits, a rose bouquet, a complimentary voucher for an hour-long couples massage and pool and beach access the following day. We love Nikki Beach but how much do we really love it?

Taj Exotica

Price tag: Dhs10,000

Another one from the 10k club, Taj Exotica has among the many packages, one for this price that promises a bespoke romantic experience. This includes a red carpet welcome, luxury limousine transfer, jacuzzi suite, sunset cruise, 60-minute couples aromatherapy massage, 5-course gourmet dining on a private balcony, and a floating breakfast. It is a staycation, so it’s not that outrageous, perhaps.

Ossiano

Price tag: Dhs17,500 and Dhs28,500

Atlantis, The Palm is luxury personified, and Michelin-star fine dining Ossiano even more so, so there are not one, but two insane packages for the day of love. The Platinum package at Dhs17,500 per couple includes a 10-course set menu, seating with a view of the aquarium, and free flow of Dom Pérignon champagne. The Cristal package, priced at a whopping Dhs28,500 per couple, includes a 10-course set menu, seating with a view of the aquarium, free flow of Louis Roederer Cristal champagne, a diver with a personalised message, a necklace from Tiffany & Co., and a flower bouquet. Th entertainment includes a live pianist.

