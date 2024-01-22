We all deserve to feel special…

And what better way to do it than with your special someone. Nothing feels more gratifying than to give someone you care about a much-needed break, take them to get pampered or reward them for having done your best. Whether you’re Team Valentine’s or against, theres’ no reason for you not to give yourself your significant other, or even yourself, a treat. And with a discount or deal in hand? Makes the whole experience even better.

Here are 8 deals in Dubai to pamper yourself and your partner.

Skin

Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry has a whole host of incredible, medical-grade laser facials, and is offering 50 per cent off on the first month on all Laundry Club memberships. Memberships start from Dhs1,300 per month and all those who sign up or renew their existing memberships for a three-month period in the month of February will get 50 per cent off on the first month of their chosen membership. Skin Laundry’s powerful facials are perfect for those last minute Valentine’s Day plans when you want to look your best ASAP.

Skin Laundry, across various locations, 50 per cent off on memberships, Feb 1 to 28, skinlaundry.ae, @skinlaundrymena

Nails

We Nails

We Nails is offering 20 per cent off on any nail art this Valentine’s Day, so you can go all out with those V-Day designs for your tips. Themed nails are all the rage now, and the potential for Valentine’s is endless. The offer is valid from Feb 12 to 14, so you can have a fresh set ready just in time for the big day.

We Nails, Trident Grand Residence., Jumeirah Beach Residence, Feb 12 to 14, 20 per cent off on any nail art, Tel: (0) 50 507 7501, wenails.ae, @wenailsdubai

Spa

eforea Spa

If you’re looking for a self-care session for you and your partner, eforea Spa has just the thing for you. The couple’s indulgent hammam journey is priced at AED1,850 for 80 minutes for two, and involves a foot cleanse and an authentic black soap wash, followed by a kessa scrub and rassoul hair cleanse. You finish with a stress-relieving Les Sens de Marrakesh Sensual oil back, neck and shoulder massage. Alternatively, the Signature Spa Two-Gether priced at Dhs1,100 for 60 minutes and Dhs1,200 for 90 minutes includes a couples steam room session, a soothing body massage with warm oil, and Prosecco and fruit platters.

eforea Spa, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, all day, throughout Feb, Tel: (0) 4 230 0090, palmjumeirah.hilton.com

Amara Spa

The Amara Spa is offering a serene, relaxing getaway for you and your significant other. The experience will begin with a soothing outdoor foot ritual, followed by a 30-minute rose body scrub. End the treatment with a rejuvenating 60-minute rose oil infused full body massage that will moisturize, reduce inflammation and boost circulation complemented by a free collagen eye mask. You can unwind with a glass of rosé and some treats in the tranquillity garden or by the Amara pool. To top it all off, you can add a 30-minute collagel essential facial for only Dhs500.

Amara Spa, Dubai Creek Resort, Feb 14, couples massage at Dhs2,000 for 90 minutes, Tel: (0) 4 602 1660, dubaicreekresort.com

Coya Spa Premium

This spa in the heart of Downtown Dubai offers a couple’s spa retreat offer with a romantic spa day. The Romantic Retreat Package includes a 60 minute full body massage, 30 minute lavender and peppermint scrub and 30 minute Teami glow facial, at Dhs680 per person. For another option, the Premium Package features the Coya Spa’s exquisite Classic Moroccan Journey that starts with gentle exfoliation using traditional Moroccan black soap and a nourishing body mask, and finishes with a 60-minute full-body massage. Priced at Dhs1,300 per couple.

Coya Spa Premium, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Feb 14, starts at Dhs680 per person, Tel: (0) 4 266 0067, coyaspa.com

The Spa

The Spa at the Address Sky View is offering a Valentine Couple Cocoon Treatment throughout February. For Dhs1,200 per couple, you get a 90-minute experience including a full body massage, exfoliation, light meditation, breathing exercises, and couple’s jacuzzi. With the addition of a afternoon tea, you can enjoy delicious treats with the stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, at Dhs1,500 per couple.

The Spa, Address Sky View, throughout Feb, daily, 10am to 10pm, starts at Dhs1,200 per couple, Tel: (0) 4 873 8882, spa.adsvh@addresshotels.com

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental offers the ‘Eternal Serenity Retreat’, priced at Dhs2,400 for two guests for a two hour experience. You can treat yourself and your partner to personalised massages alongside the harmonising vibrations of singing bowls to ease away the tension and rejuvenate energy levels. The experience is followed by refreshments and relaxation at the Sea Jewel Suite. The offer is available throughout the month of February, so you can make use of it at any time.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, throughout Feb, Dhs2,400 per couple, Tel: (0) 4 777 2243, modub-spa@mohg.com

The Address Beach Resort

The Spa at the Address Beach Resort has a couples spa treatment which you can avail from the heights of the 75th floor. The rejuvenating 90-minute treatment is complemented by exclusive access to the breathtaking infinity pool at level 77 which you won’t find elsewhere. You can top everything off by adding a floating breakfast for Dhs698 per couple. The offer is priced at Dhs2,968 per couple. Remember to book in advance and the floating breakfast is available only from 9am to 11am.

The Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR, throughout February, daily, 10am to 5pm, Dhs2,968 per couple, Tel: (0) 4 879 8896, TheSpaAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied/ Unsplash